Should Al Horford make the Hall of Fame?

Al Horford is a foundational piece of the Boston Celtics core. He has been influential and impactful in his two stretches with the team. However, due to his no-frills style of play, many overlook his contributions and his winning mentality. However, you don’t carve out a 17-year (and counting) NBA career for nothing. Those contracts aren’t given out lightly.

Until this season, Horford had been a starter in the NBA. Even now, at the age of 37, he could easily be the primary big man in Boston’s rotation, and they would still be a contending team. As such, there is a growing belief that should Horford win a championship before the end of his career, he will likely be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.

In a recent episode of the “Devine Intervention” podcast, host Dan Devine was joined by comedian Josh Gondelman, where they discussed Horford’s credentials and whether he will be immortalized in basketball history.

You can watch the full discussion in the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire