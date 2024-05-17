On Al Horford going supernova to help push the Boston Celtics past the Cavs

The Boston Celtics leaned on veteran big man Al Horford to win Game 5 and their Eastern Conference semifinals series vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Wednesday (May 13) night. Now, they await the winner of the Indiana Pacers – New York Knicks East semis series.

To talk it over, the composite podcast made up of members of CLNS Media podcasts like “Celtics Lab,” “Talkin’ Cs,” and How Bout Them Celtics!”, convened as the “Celts of the Roundtable” pod this week. In this one, the crew talks about Al Horford’s incredible performance in the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 closeout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They also talk about potential Eastern Conference finals matchups. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire