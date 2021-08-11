Al Horford has fired up reaction to Celtics signing Dennis Schroder

Horford has fired up reaction to Celtics signing Schroder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are signing free agent point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract using the $5.9 million mid-level exception, per reports, and one of their players had an excited reaction to the news on social media Tuesday.

Veteran center Al Horford, who was re=acquired by the Celtics via trade earlier this offseason, reacted to Schorder's arrival with the following tweet:

Horford and Schroder were teammates on the Atlanta Hawks for three seasons from 2013-14 through 2015-16. The Hawks had some really good years with those two, including a 60-win 2015-16 season in which Atlanta reached the Eastern Conference Finals as the No. 1 seed.

The Celtics have been quite busy making changes to their roster this offseason. In addition to Horford and Schroder, Boston also has added guard Kris Dunn, forward Josh Richardson, forward Bruno Fernando and center Enes Kanter.

These moves have given the Celtics more scoring, better depth and a stronger bench overall.