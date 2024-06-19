Al Horford expected to return to Celtics for another season

Al Horford has finally won an NBA Championship. The Boston Celtics veteran big man has been a staple of the Celtics’ rotation during his two stints with the franchise. He has played the role of veteran leader and reliable on-court presence to perfection. Now, he will always be remembered as a core part of Boston’s championship puzzle.

Horford turned 38 on June 3. He will be 39 by the end of the 2024-25 season. However, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck recently confirmed that the veteran will be returning to the Celtics for another season. Horford has one year remaining on his current contract. The chance to challenge for a repeat has likely been a factor in his decision-making.

“Al is coming back for next year. That’s what I’ve been told. Age 38, which is unbelievable,” Grousbeck said on the “The Greg Hill Show.” “…We’ve got some guys who are getting up there a little bit, but basically we’re a young team,” Grousbeck said. “Most of our players are 30 or younger and that is bad news for everybody else, hopefully.”

Boston was rewarded for having Horford on its bench this season. When Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out of the rotation due to injury, the veteran slid into the starting lineup with ease and made significant contributions on both sides of the floor.

Celtics Lab 268: Boston wins it all, and C-Lab reacts https://t.co/N1nabUE6hd via @thecelticswire — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 18, 2024

Horford’s game isn’t predicated on elite athleticism or explosiveness. He uses angles and core strength to remain viable on the defensive end, while his perimeter shooting ability ensures he draws the defense’s attention.

Horford will likely be playing his last season in the NBA, and will undoubtedly be hoping to retire as a two-time champion.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire