Al Horford celebrates the Boston Celtics’ 18th banner with fans

The Boston Celtics may be world champs after beating the Dallas Mavericks in five games in the 2024 NBA Finals, but that doesn’t mean they are resting on their laurels. In fact, veteran Boston big man Al Horford recently attended a Raising Cane’s store and greeted hundreds of fans in Boston on this past Thursday (June 20) afternoon after the Celtics won the 2024 NBA championship on last Monday (June 17) night.

Boston will hold a parade for the Celts on Friday (June 21) to throw some more gasoline on the fire that is the celebrations for Banner 18. But in the meantime, check out the clip embedded above from our friends over at the “Celtics All Access on CLNS” official YouTube channel.

Be warned, you might get hungry watching, though.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire