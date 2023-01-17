Al Holcomb set to interview with Falcons Tuesday

The Falcons will be meeting with Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb on Tuesday.

Atlanta requested an interview with Holcomb about their vacant defensive coordinator position and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it will be taking place Tuesday.

Holcomb was promoted to the coordinator job after the Panthers fired Phil Snow as part of some house cleaning that went on after head coach Matt Rhule was dismissed. Holcomb also served as Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks’ coordinator during Wilks’ lone year as the Cardinals head coach.

Garafolo notes that Holcomb would likely remain with the Panthers if Wilks gets the job on a permanent basis, but he won’t be waiting to explore other opportunities until that decision is made.

