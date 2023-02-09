Al Holcomb added to Buffalo Bills coaching staff

The Buffalo Bills have added a senior defensive assistant to their coaching staff.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Al Holcomb was hired in that role on Sean McDermott’s staff.

The 52-year-old was most recently the interim special teams coordinator and assistant head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Holcomb had two stints in Carolina. The first was from 2013-2017 during McDermott’s tenure as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. During that time, Holcomb was the team’s linebackers coach.

Holcomb is the second change made to Buffalo’s coaching staff on the defensive side.

Last week, Joe Danna was hired as the Bills’ safeties coach. He replaced Jim Salgado.

It’s possible more coaching staff changes are on the way. Bills Wire will continue to provide those and all updates throughout the offseason.

