Al-Hilal manager desperate to convince Raphinha to leave Barcelona in €90m move

Barcelona winger Raphinha has had a tough time since arriving in Catalonia, and despite a productive season this time round, he has lost his preferred position on the right to Lamine Yamal. The Brazilian also remains one of the clear contenders to be sold in the eyes of the fans, and possibly the club.

According to MD, Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal will do all they can to persuade Raphinha to leave Barcelona. Manager Jorge Jesus is keen to unite Raphinha with compatriots Malcom and Neymar Junior, and has already contacted people close to him to try and persuade him to accept a move.

Raphinha would earn significantly more than he has up until now in his career, and could set his family up for generations, and with that Jesus will lead his arguments. Barcelona do not want to get into talks with Al-Hilal just yet, and will only do so if they can reach a deal with the player. If they can change Raphinha’s mind, then they will demand €90m for his signature, which MD say will not be an issue either.

Luis Díaz is aware that he can only join Barcelona if Raphinha leaves. He's ready to wait in order to fulfill his childhood dream. @ffpolo, @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 24, 2024

It would allow Barcelona to go for a more natural left winger, with Nico Williams and Luis Diaz reported as their two top targets. The latter is thought to be the favourite with Sporting Director Deco, and is already aware that his ‘dream move’ to Barcelona will only occur in the event of Raphinha’s departure.

Raphinha has not picked up an agent since Deco left him to take on the role at Barcelona, making the task that much more difficult. Given he waited several weeks, and turned down more lucrative offers to join Barcelona, and his constant statements that he has a contract at the club, it seems Jesus has his work cut out.