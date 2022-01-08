Al Harrington: ‘LeBron James has dominated an era of his little bros’

In the eyes of Harrington, players in the Jordan era were a lot less friendly with each other compared to the way players interact today. “Michael Jordan came up in the era where everybody hated each other,” Harrington said. “They did not f— with each other, was no homeboys in the offseason, was no, ‘Let’s go to the clubs in the summer and go holler at some chicks.’ It was none of that. … When they played, it was war. LeBron has dominated an era of his little bros. They all his little bros, everybody. Who he had it with? Who? What star has LeBron had it with? What team has LeBron had it with?”

Source: Sam Leweck @ Lakers Daily

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave McMenamin @mcten

With 4 stl Friday, LeBron James moved past Alvin Robertson for 10th on the all-time list. Across the board he’s 3rd in pts, 8th in ast, 42nd in reb and tied w/ KD at 98th in blk. James: “I’ve always had decent hands … Just trying to help my teammates out the best way I can” – 2:48 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

More Frank Vogel on LeBron at 5: “It’s activated some of the other perimeter players. It’s balanced out his point of attack. It’s not all him w/ the basketball trying to go downhill into the ground. He’s trusting his teammates, and other guys are rewarding that.” – 1:51 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on playing at the 5 pic.twitter.com/3rlRda4Roa – 1:38 AM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James playing at 5: “Playing smaller lineups w/ ‘Bron has allowed other guys to get a little bit more comfortable, & it’s allowed ‘Bron to get more comfortable as well. He’s not just creating everything himself. But he’s being a receiver more.” – 1:27 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron on the biggest reason why the Lakers are starting to win:

“We’re just getting our guys back.” – 1:19 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron James on the winning streak: “We’re getting our guys back. It’s literally that simple.” – 1:18 AM

Story continues

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron (2,113 steals) passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time list with 4 tonight against Atlanta. Up next: Hakeem Olajuwon (2,162). – 1:16 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

In the newsletter this morning, I asked a few MVP voters from last season if LeBron is in their top five after he started the season well out of the conversation: ocregister.com/2022/01/07/wha… – 1:09 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Avery Bradley on LeBron James: “His IQ is unbelievable.” – 12:56 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

The Lakers win their fourth straight game for the first time this season, benefitting from some continuity in the lineup (now 4-0 with LeBron at 5, Johnson at 4), beating Atlanta 134-118.

Throughout the streak, role players have looked increasingly comfortable. – 12:50 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Since 1975, no other player older than 34 years old has ever had a 30/5/5/3/3 game.

LeBron had 32/8/9/4/3 tonight.

He’s 37. pic.twitter.com/UVZrRTL9Oj – 12:38 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

Struggling to recall a more impressive win in this Lakers season. Malik Monk is on a tear… LeBron topped 30 again… good Russ game…. team had 14 steals… just a ton to like. – 12:34 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

LAL beats ATL, 134-118, for 5th win in last six games. LeBron 32p on 13-of-24 9a 8r 4s 3b; Monk 29p on 11-of-20 2s; Bradley 21p on 8-of-11 6r; THT 21p 5a 2s; Melo 17p 7r 2s; Russ 9p on 4-of-14 13a 11r 6f +22 in 31 mins. Big game Sunday at home vs. MEM, Grizz w/ 7 straight Ws – 12:33 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Lakers stumbled into LeBron being the perfect small ball five – 12:33 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

LeCenter tonight:

32 PTS

8 REB

9 AST

4 STL

3 BLK

The Lakers have won 5 straight with LeBron at center. pic.twitter.com/s9KtdKSkyX – 12:32 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Lot of hands helping out on that one: LeBron James led with 32 points (17 in the 4th), but Malik Monk had 29, THT had 21, Avery Bradley had 21, and Melo had 17. Lakers have a season-best 37 assists in the 134-118 victory over Atlanta, their fourth straight. – 12:31 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Lakers 134, Hawks 118

The Lakers are on a four-game winning streak for the first time this season. They improve to 21-19. LeBron James had 32 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. Malik Monk had 29 points. THT scored 21 points off the bench.

Up next: vs. Memphis on Sunday. – 12:31 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Weirdly, Jokić, KD, Giannis, LeBron, and Embiid all got some variation of 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists tonight. – 12:30 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

After LeBron’s breakaway dunk put the Lakers up by 18, Jake Paul sprung up from his courtside seat in a lime green puffy vest, twirled like a ballerina, then mimicked a home run swing. Security gently ushered him off the playing surface. – 12:27 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

After that last LeBron dunk, Jake Paul came onto the court and did a celebratory twirl. He had to be ushered back to his seat. It’s a wild night, Lakers up 130-112. – 12:26 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jeff Green on jumping … at 35: “If I can jump, I’m gonna use it. … LeBron (37) is setting the future for me. I got big hopes for myself.” – 12:19 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron James has four steals tonight, and is now 10th all-time on the NBA’s career steals list passing Alvin Robertson. – 12:17 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

According to Lakers PR, with his fourth steal of the night, LeBron James passed Alvin Robertson for 10th on the NBA’s all-time steals list. – 12:17 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

You think, “OK, he’s having an off-night.” Suddenly you look up and LeBron has 28 points with 7:29 left in the game. – 12:10 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

When he’s guarding a big, LeBron is really skilled at swatting the ball out of his man’s hands on the gather. Did it against Capela earlier on the play that led to his alley-oop, and nearly stripped Collins the same way. – 12:09 AM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

LeBron doing it on both ends. – 12:01 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

THT-to-LeBron for one of the most impressive dunks in the history of Crypto.com Arena. – 12:00 AM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Timeout Hawks 39 seconds into the fourth quarter after an alley-oop from LeBron off the turnover.

Hawks down 103-87 – 12:00 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Lakers 101, Hawks 87

Malik Monk has 27 points on 10 of 15 FGs (7 of 10 on 3s). THT, who’s up to 17 points, had the highlight of the game with a filthy cross into a posterization dunk. LeBron has 15 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists. Strong end to the quarter by LA. – 11:56 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Bron wrote “WASHED 👑” on the Sprite 8s ✍️ 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmwfPUMiwp – 11:48 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

A flagrant called against Okongwu, and Melo gets three shots and Lakers keep possession. Big momentum play as the Lakers try to maintain and/or build the lead with LeBron on the bench probably until the fourth quarter. – 11:46 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Okongwu miiiiight have been falling back before LeBron hit him on that charge. – 11:40 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Halftime: Lakers 64, Hawks 61

Malik Monk has scored 15+ points in seven consecutive games. He leads LA w/ 21 points on 8 of 10 FGs (5 of 6 on 3s). Avery Bradley has 16 points. LeBron James has 9 points and 6 assists. Atlanta closed the half on a 27-11 run to make this a game. – 11:08 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

HALFTIME: Lakers 64, Hawks 61.

Malik Monk has 21 points and Avery Bradley has 16 points. Hawks doing some damage in the paint (32 points) and Red Velvet (4 for 5 on threes) has gotten hot from deep. LeBron and Russ starting slow shooting tonight, but have 14 combined assists. – 11:07 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks cut the Lakers’ 19-point lead and trail 64-61 at halftime.

Young: 16/4/8, 5/11 FG

Huerter: 12, 4/7 FG

Monk has 21, Bradley 16, LeBron 9 for the Lakers – 11:06 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks down 34-28 at the end of the first quarter.

Okongwu: 8/4, 4/4 FG

Bogdanovic: 5/2/2, 2/3 FG

Young: 4/3/4, 2/5 FG

Avery Bradley has 13 for the Lakers, LeBron has 5. – 10:34 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Once again, LeBron James doing everything to start off vs Hawks – 10:16 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

It’s back to the small lineup with LeBron at the 5, and Stanley Johnson in as he returns to the team on a 10-day deal.

This group has a net rating of +13.5 in three games together. pic.twitter.com/sVyM0BIEsQ – 9:36 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Weeks after baptizing LeBron James, Nic Claxton can add Giannis to his list. Arya Stark style. – 9:36 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

LeBron starting at center tonight in a good test for this Lakers super small lineup. Hawks are healthy with Clint Capela and John Collins in the starting lineup – 9:35 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers go back to the LeBron-at-5 and Stanley Johnson-at-4 lineup that is 3-0 as a starting group. The Hawks are healthier for this game than they’ve been — will be interesting to see how the microball Lakers match up with Capela and Collins. pic.twitter.com/UHDECMFAen – 9:31 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel still featuring LeBron James at center even with the Hawks’ bigger frontcourt with Clint Capela and John Collins – 9:31 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey is the 2nd fastest player to reach 200 assists in Thunder history (32 games). Chris Paul did it in 31 games.

Giddey just being mentioned in the same breath with the likes of CP3, LeBron and LaMelo on the regular now. – 8:56 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Good stuff from @Zach Lowe about the growing chemistry between LeBron and Malik Monk. AK pic.twitter.com/d42wASWWwr – 6:54 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Pregame listening! Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, future sacrifice for several players and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and media accountability. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 6:19 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Too much time has been spent on LeBron, Brady, Serena, Biles, etc. and not enough on Elmo the one true 🐐 – 2:00 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

New Newsletter 📬 — I asked a few MVP voters from last season if LeBron James is in their current top five. Here’s some feedback I got: ocregister.com/2022/01/07/wha… – 12:33 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ early All-Star votes, what happens when Kendrick Nunn returns, and LeBron’s comments about Kevin Porter Jr., Glenn Consor and the media at large. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:29 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Friday = 10 Things I Like + Don’t Like, starring a new tag-team partner for LeBron, the saddest mascot, a fascinating team forming in the North, lame technical fouls, the Grizz, much more:

espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 9:42 AM

More on this storyline

James scored a season-high 39 points in Indianapolis, including eight of L.A.’s 12 points in the extra session, to help the Lakers erase a 12-point second-half deficit and finish their five-game road trip with a record of 2-3. James made the day a special one, lifting L.A. back to .500 at 10-10, securing the win without Anthony Davis, who was out with flu-like symptoms. “That’s why he’s the GOAT, man,” said Lakers guard Malik Monk, who had 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench. “I’ve been watching him my whole life. He’s like our [Michael] Jordan in my generation.” -via ESPN / November 25, 2021

The three-time NBA champion was asked whether he’d rather build a team around Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry or Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Wade gave it some thought, but he ultimately decided to go with Curry. “I’m gonna go with Steph,” Wade told Dan Patrick after being asked whether he’d rather start a team with Curry or Durant. “… I guess I went with Steph because Steph has kind of revolutionized the sport. He’s one of those Mount Rushmores from the sense of changing the game the way he has.” -via Heat Nation / November 19, 2021

Dwyane Wade: The headline is misleading and controversial. -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / November 19, 2021