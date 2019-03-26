AL East preview, predictions: Do Red Sox still have edge over Yankees? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The honeymoon is over.

The Boston Red Sox's title defense officially begins Thursday, as they'll aim to become the first team since the 2000 New York Yankees to repeat as World Series champions.

Among the teams standing in their way? The rival Yankees, who have openly admitted they're gunning for Boston in 2019 and made some significant moves this offseason to prove it.

But did New York do enough to end the Red Sox's three-year reign atop the American League East? We'll find out in a few months, but to get you ready for the 2019 season, let's assess Boston's competition in the AL East:

THE FAVORITE: Boston Red Sox

Projected finish: 98-64

Key additions: None

Key departures: RP Craig Kimbrel, RP Joe Kelly, 2B Ian Kinsler, C Sandy Leon

You know the saying: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Boston's biggest offseason "move" was keeping the core from its historic, 108-win season largely intact. A questionable bullpen (Matt Barnes likely is your Opening Day closer) and an offensively challenged catcher position could pose problems, so another 100-win season may not be in the cards. But if the Red Sox's rock-solid rotation stays healthy and Rafael Devers takes the next step to fill out a deep lineup, this team should edge New York for a fourth straight AL East crown.

THE CONTENDER: New York Yankees

Projected finish: 96-66

Key additions: SP James Paxton, RP Adam Ottavino, 2B DJ LeMahieu, SS Troy Tulowitzki

Key departures: SP Sonny Gray, 2B Ronald Torreyes

Did the Yankees make a mistake by not landing Manny Machado or Bryce Harper? Principal owner Hal Steinbrenner insisted pitching was more important, and Paxton over Gray in the rotation is a significant improvement. Ottavino's signing also bolsters arguably the best bullpen in baseball, as Zach Britton and Aroldis Chapman both are back as late-inning options. We're a little concerned about the middle infield, though, as Didi Gregorious will miss the beginning of the season due to injury and Tulowitzki is a shell of his former self. The Yankees will be very, very good this year -- just not good enough to knock off the defending champs.

THE SLEEPER: Tampa Bay Rays

Projected finish: 87-75

Key additions: SP Charlie Morton, 3B Yandy Diaz, C Mike Zunino

Key departures: OF Jake Bauers

Leave it to the Rays to win 90 games in 2018 while employing the AL Cy Young Award winner and still go unnoticed. That will likely be the case again in 2019, as Tampa Bay just doesn't have the firepower to compete with Boston or New York. But Blake Snell and Morton are a formidable 1-2 punch -- the Rays always have good pitching, folks -- and Diaz should help boost the offense. We wouldn't be surprised if Tampa is in the mix for a Wild Card spot.

THE ENIGMA: Toronto Blue Jays

Projected finish: 75-87

Key additions: SP Matt Shoemaker, SP Clayton Richard, SP Clay Buchholz, SP Bud Norris, 2B Freddy Galvis

Key departures: 3B Josh Donaldson, SS Troy Tulowitzki, C Russell Martin

All signs point to a Blue Jays rebuild: They dumped Donaldson, Tulowitzki and Martin this offseason and will roll out a relatively green lineup in 2019 (even if it won't include top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the near future). But Toronto also signed several veteran pitchers to bolster a Marcus Stroman-led rotation that may not be half-bad if injuries don't crop up. This team seems destined for a fourth-place finished, but there's at least some hope of a surprise Wild Card push.

THE BOTTOM-DWELLERS: Baltimore Orioles

Projected finish: 55-107

Key additions: Manager Brandon Hyde

Key departures: Manager Buck Showalter SS Tim Beckham, C Caleb Joseph

Yeah, there's no hope in Baltimore. The Orioles cleaned house by moving on from general manager Dan Duquette and manager Buck Showalter, as the full rebuild is on under 35-year-old GM Mike Elias. They won't be as atrocious as last season, but expect another 100-loss season.

