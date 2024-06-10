Al Duhail of Qatar set to sign Lazio’s Luis Alberto

One of Lazio’s top players in recent years is Spaniard Luis Alberto, but it looks like his successful Serie A period in the Italian capital may have come to an end.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Qatar team Al Duhail will pay over €11m for Luis Alberto. The Italian club have accepted the offer and all documents are now ready and set to be signed next week.

The Spanish midfielder has got his medical test booked and it looks certain that he will now leave the club that he joined from Liverpool back in 2016.

The Spaniard previously stated publicly that he wants leave Lazio and that target seems to be coming true.

Joseph O’Sullivan | GIFN





