Al Ahli ready to trigger Victor Osimhen’s release clause

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli are currently said to be ready to trigger the release in the contract of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian has been linked with a move to the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain but moves to either of the clubs haven’t taken off. The money received from his sale would define Napoli’s transfer window and the players they end up signing as well.

Il Mattino (via CN24) state that there is certainty that Osimhen will leave Napoli in the next few days of the transfer window but a Premier League move is currently very difficult and he is unlikely to play there next season. And it is difficult for PSG to reach an agreement for him too.

In the meantime, Al Ahli have come in as a potential suitor and they would be willing to pay the release clause of about €120 million. But at the same time, they do not have any agreement over personal terms with the striker, who will wait for some weeks before potential agreeing a move to Al Ahli.

AS of now, it is difficult for clubs to get a discount on the €120 million release clause that is in place.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN