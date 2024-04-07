Akshay Bhatia holds four-shot lead at Valero
In the third round of the 2024 Valero Texas Open, Akshay Bhatia shot a 4-under 68 to secure a four-shot lead.
Who among us hasn't had a hole like Jordan Spieth had on the 18th of the Valero Texas Open.
Zach Edey didn't overwhelm NC State on Sunday. He didn't need to.
Follow our live analysis of the men's Final Four all evening.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, strength of schedule, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Wednesday's deal will reverberate not just across two franchises, but the AFC. How's everybody looking now?
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Diggs has spent the past four seasons with the Bills.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
With the regular season winding down, here's an updated look at the playoff picture and the stakes for Wednesday's slate of games.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.