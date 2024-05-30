Akshay Bhatia has ‘G$’ written on wrist in remembrance of Grayson Murray at RBC Canadian Open 2024

On May 25, Grayson Murray passed away at the age of 30, a brutal and terrible loss for the PGA Tour family. His death impacted the entire golf community and numerous players posted on social media in remembrance of the two-time Tour winner. On Thursday at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Akshay Bhatia has “G$” written on his wrist.

“Let’s ride today G,” Bhatia wrote on his Instagram story.

This is Bhatia’s first appearance at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, but he did make the cut and eventually tie for 68th at last year’s RBC Canadian Open.

In 15 events this season, Bhatia has seven top-25 finishes and a win at the Valero Texas Open.

Photo: Akshay Bhatia’s Instagram

