Akron's best basketball eluded UA in March Madness, yet valuable blueprint exists | Ulrich

PITTSBURGH — Eight seconds.

It's the amount of time University of Akron coach John Groce paused before he answered a question about how difficult it had been to remove honorable mention All-America forward Enrique Freeman with 1:23 left to play Thursday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena.

When Groce substituted out Freeman, senior guard Greg Tribble Jr. and senior forward Sammy Hunter late during 14th-seeded Akron's 77-60 loss to No. 3 Creighton in a Midwest Region first-round NCAA Tournament game, it signaled the end of an era for Zips men's basketball.

“Tough,” a choked-up Groce finally responded. “It's not just because the good player [Freeman] is. That's a part of it. But it's the person he is, the leader, the teammate, how coachable he is, his work ethic, how much he cares about other people. I've nicknamed him the unicorn for a reason.”

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) is comforted by UA coach John Groce as time expires in the Zips' loss to Creighton in an NCAA Tournament first-round game Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-7 unicorn finished with 21 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, his record-tying 31st double-double of the season, but he also encountered a nightmare matchup. The 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner powered Creighton on both ends of the court, compiling a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Freeman shot 9-of-21 from the field (3-of-8 on 3-pointers). The most 3-pointers Freeman had attempted in any of Akron's 34 games before the NCAA Tournament was three.

The presence of Kalkbrenner, the reigning three-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, changed everything. His efficiency on offense — 9-of-14 from the field (1-of-1 from 3-point range) — also elevated Creighton, which shot 26-of-46 (56.5%) from the floor (10-of-17 on 3-pointers).

By comparison, the Zips went 25-of-66 (37.9%) from the field (6-of-28 on 3-pointers). They were 1-of-13 from deep in the second half. And they were outrebounded 38-26.

Those discrepancies prevented Akron from capitalizing on a 14-5 victory in the turnover battle.

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) drives against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game Thursday in Pittsburgh.

UA earned a March Madness appearance twice in three seasons with a core headlined by Freeman, the charismatic Mid-American Conference Player of the Year who ascended from an unknown walk-on to one of the greatest Zips ever.

Freeman, Tribble, Hunter, senior guards Ali Ali and Kaleb Thornton and senior wing Mikal Dawson crafted a blueprint for chemistry and camaraderie the program would be wise to emulate.

Dawson is the lone member of the group who has a season of eligibility left, so Groce will oversee substantial personnel changes.

Freeman and Co. should be proud of the legacy they will leave at UA.

Akron's Greg Tribble (2) watches as Creighton players celebrate a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

However, hitting on all cylinders amid tournament time never became a staple of the 2023-24 Zips.

Akron (24-11) didn't consistently play its best ball in the MAC Tournament. More than peak execution, the Zips used a combination of mental toughness and talent — with some good fortune in the waning moments against rival Kent State — to grind their way to the championship and the sixth Division I NCAA tourney berth in team history.

When it came to Creighton (24-9), Akron needed to maximize its collective ability to overcome size and shooting disadvantages. It happened for most of the first half until Creighton went on an 8-0 run in the final 2:44 preceding halftime. After building a 39-34 halftime advantage, Creighton used the first 7:31 of the second half to extend its run to 28-8.

Akron coach John Groce reacts as his players defend during the first half of an NCAA Tournament first-round game Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Freeman opined the Zips reached their potential, but it's hard to believe they squeezed all the juice out of their skill and experience. Freeman, Tribble, Ali and Dawson are among the eight players who logged minutes when Akron nearly upset UCLA in the NCAA Tournament, only to fall 57-53 on March 17, 2022, at the Moda Center in Portland.

Now the Zips are 0-6 in Division I NCAA tourney games (1986, '09, '11, '13, '22 and '24).

If a future UA team ends the drought, perhaps everyone involved will look back and credit a culture established by Freeman and his friends.

