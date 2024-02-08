Akron Zips vs. Kent State men's basketball rematch moved, added to national TV

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman dribbles past Toledo Rockets forward Javan Simmons on Feb. 2, 2024.

The University of Akron men’s basketball team’s second game of the season against the Kent State Golden Flashes has been moved to a national television window on CBS Sports Network.

In the team’s first meeting, the Zips (18-5, 10-1 in Mid-American Conference) got off to a dominating start over Kent (12-11, 5-6), taking a 14-point half time lead before going on to win 77-71 at the Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center in Kent.

Initially scheduled for Feb. 24, the game will be played Friday, Feb. 23. It’s the fourth time the Zips will make their way to national television this season.

