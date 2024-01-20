Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes men's basketball | Live score updates

KENT — Round 1 of this season's Akron-Kent State men's basketball rivalry gets underway tonight. The Zips (13-4, 5-0) enter the night tied for first in the Mid-American Conference with a perfect league record. The Golden Flashes (9-8, 2-3) have been anything but perfect, but can jump-start their season with a home win over their rivals.

Return here throughout the night for live updates on the game.

Chris Payton Jr. returns for Kent State

Akron is converting numerous second-chance opportunities in the paint. With that in mind, Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff has Chris Payton Jr. back in the game with two fouls.

The Zips have expanded their lead to 27-11.

Flashes gain some traction

It's always a game of runs, right?

A 7-2 Kent State run cuts Akron's lead to 19-11. The Flashes scored seven straight points before an Amani Lyles put back ended Kent State's run.

All Akron early on

What a start for Akron.

After Kent State's Mike Bekelja hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring, the Zips have gone on a 17-1 run. Ali Ali already has 11 points for Akron.

Foul trouble early for Kent State's Chris Payton Jr.

The last thing Kent State wanted to see was Chris Payton Jr. heading to the bench before the first media timeout. He picked up his second foul with 16:50 left in the first half on Ali Ali's 3-point attempt. Ali made all three free throws.

How to watch the Akron vs. Kent State basketball game on TV or livestream

ESPNU will televise the game, which starts at 7, while ESPN+ is livestreaming it.

Who are the Akron men's basketball team's expected starters vs. Kent State?

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) looks past a pair of Bowling Green Falcons defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

Who are the Kent State men's basketball team's expected starters vs. Akron?

Kent State guard Giovanni Santiago goes up for a leaping pass during the first half against Ball State on Tuesday in Kent. Santiago had a team-best five assists for the Golden Flashes in an 82-69 victory.

No., Name, Ht., Pos., Scoring avg.

1, VonCameron Davis, 6-5, jr., F, 12.3

2, Reggie Bass, 6-3, so., G, 8.6

4, Chris Payton Jr., 6-7, sr., F, 14.6

11 Giovanni Santiago, 6-1, sr., G, 7.8

13, Jalen Sullinger, 5-10, jr., G, 14.7

Top reserves: Senior Tyem Freeman, junior Mike Bekelja, sophomore Magnus Entenmann and freshman Donovan Hunter.

When do Akron and Kent State play again?

The Zips host the Golden Flashes on Saturday, Feb. 24. The game time has yet to be determined for that matchup. The MAC Tournament in Cleveland, often the site of a third UA-KSU meeting each season, is March 14-16.

Does Akron's Enrique Freeman lead the nation in rebounding?

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) celebrates as a timeout is called after his dunk against Bowling Green during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

According to NCAA Division I stat leaders, through games played Wednesday, 6-foot-7 Akron senior forward Enrique Freeman leads the country in rebounds per game at 13.2. He's grabbed 224 rebounds in UA's 17 games. Freeman's 15 double-doubles also are tops in the country, though, he's tied with Vonterius Woolbright of Western Carolina. Freeman's .5895 shooting percentage from the field ranks him 33rd in the nation. Freeman's scoring average of 18.4 points per game, ties him for 68th in the nation. Freeman was named the MAC Player of the Week for the sixth time this season earlier in the week.

2024 Mid-American Conference men's basketball standings

Here's a look at the MAC standings, entering playing Friday night:

SCHOOL CONFERENCE OVERALL Akron 5 0 1.000 13 4 0.765 Won 5 Toledo 5 0 1.000 11 6 0.647 Won 5 Bowling Green 4 1 0.800 13 4 0.765 Won 3 Western Mich. 4 1 0.800 7 10 0.412 Lost 1 Central Mich. 3 2 0.600 8 9 0.471 Lost 1 Kent St. 2 3 0.400 9 8 0.529 Won 1 Ohio 2 3 0.400 8 9 0.471 Won 1 Miami (OH) 2 3 0.400 8 9 0.471 Lost 1 Ball St. 1 4 0.200 9 8 0.529 Won 1 Eastern Mich. 1 4 0.200 8 9 0.471 Lost 3 Buffalo 1 4 0.200 2 15 0.118 Lost 4 N.Illinois 0 5 0.000 6 11 0.353 Lost 7

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akron Zips basketball game score vs. Kent State live updates