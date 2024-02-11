Akron Zips struggle down stretch in men's basketball loss to James Madison

Akron forward Enrique Freeman (25) grabs a rebound against James Madison forward Jaylen Carey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Michael Green III scored 17 points as James Madison beat Akron 73-59 on Saturday night.

Greg Tribble scored 20 points and had two steals to lead the Zips (18-6). Ali Ali added 17 points, and Enrique Freeman also had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for UA, which trailed 28-24 at halftime.

James Madison forward Julien Wooden, left, hands guard Michael Green III the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge belt after the team's 73-59 win over Akron during an NCAA college basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Daniel Lin/Daily News-Record via AP)

Freeman's 3-pointer with 15:05 to play gave the Zips their only lead (38-36) of the second half, but the Dukes answered with a 6-0 run and never led by less than two points the rest of the way.

Green shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (22-3). Terrence Edwards added 15 points while shooting 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and he also had five rebounds. T.J. Bickerstaff had 14 points and was 5 of 9 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips can't keep up with James Madison in men's basketball loss