Akron Zips men's college basketball vs. James Madison: How to watch on TV, livestream

The red-hot Akron Zips men's basketball team heads into a rare nationally-televised game against James Madison on Saturday having won 10 of their last 11 games.

The showdown could prove a tough test for the Zips, as James Madison sports a sterling 21-3 overall record to this point in the season. The Zips enter the game 18-5 (10-1 in conference play) — tops in the Mid-American Conference.

Enrique Freeman and the Zips will look to stay hot and improve their standing as the top MAC team.

Here's how Akron fans (and college basketball fans across the country) can watch the Zips face James Madison:

When is the Akron Zips men's basketball game against James Madison?

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman dribbles past Toledo Rockets forward Javan Simmons on Feb. 2, 2024.

James Madison will host Akron on Saturday, Feb. 10, with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Akron Zips at James Madison basketball game on?

The game will be televised on ESPN 2.

Can I stream the Akron Zips men's basketball game against James Madison?

The game can be streamed online via WatchESPN with a subscription login.

James Madison has a connection to Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff

Ironically enough, there's a connection between JMU and Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He is the uncle of James Madison senior forward T.J. Bickerstaff. The younger Bickerstaff is JMU's second-leading scorer at 13.6 points per game. He also leads the team averaging 8.8 rebounds per game.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips basketball vs. James Madison: How to watch on TV