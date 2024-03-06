Akron Zips men's basketball vs. Eastern Michigan live game score and updates

The University of Akron men's basketball team would be able to check a couple of significant boxes Tuesday night if the Zips were to defeat Eastern Michigan at Rhodes Arena.

First, Akron would clinch at least a share of the Mid-American Conference regular-season championship.

Second, the Zips would finish the season with a perfect record of 14-0 at home.

The last time UA won a regular-season MAC title was 2020. The last time the Zips went undefeated at home for an entire season was 2015-16, when they were 15-0 at Rhodes Arena.

Entering Tuesday night's game, Akron (21-8, 13-3) sat atop the MAC standings and was a game ahead of Toledo (18-11, 12-4).

The Zips would win the conference regular-season title outright with victories over Eastern Michigan (12-17, 5-11) and host Western Michigan (11-18, 8-8) on Friday. An Akron win and a Toledo loss in either of the last two regular-season games would also do the trick for the Zips.

Tipoff between Akron and Eastern Michigan occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Check back here for updates throughout the game.

Below is some information about the second half.

Akron leads Eastern Michigan with less than four minutes left

Akron senior guard Greg Tribble provided a three-point lead with 7:10 left and a successful floater in the lane with 5:36 remaining.

The Zips led 56-55 during a media timeout with 3:47 left to play.

Coming out of the timeout, Eastern Michigan took a 57-56 lead when freshman guard Arne Osojnik made two of three foul shots.

Akron Zips rally and Nate Johnson leaves game after being shaken up

After an 11-4 run by Akron, the score was tied 51-51 with 8:07 left in the second half.

Zips redshirt sophomore Nate Johnson left the game then after being shaken up. It was not clear what Johnson hurt, but this was his third game back from a broken hand.

Akron Zips trail by five points with 11:25 left to play

With 11:25 left in the first half, Akron trailed Eastern Michigan 47-42 during a media timeout.

Redshirt freshman guard Ryan Prather Jr. gave the Zips a spark with a three-point play and a layup. Then sophomore guard Tavari Johnson cut Eastern Michigan's lead to 47-42 by making a driving layup with 11:50 remaining.

Eastern Michigan puts Akron on upset alert by taking 41-33 lead with 15:48 left in the second half

Eastern Michigan outscored Akron 16-6 to begin the second half and seized a 41-33 lead with 15:50 remaining.

Osojnik made a 3-pointer to give Eastern Michigan the eight-point advantage and prompt UA to call timeout with 15:48 left.

Below is some information about the first half.

Akron leads Eastern Michigan men's basketball 27-25 at halftime

UA will want to forget the first half. It was ugly.

Still, the Zips led 27-25 at halftime after senior guard Ali Ali drove for a layup just before the buzzer.

The nasty part? UA committed 11 turnovers in the first half, and Eastern Michigan scored 10 points off those miscues.

Senior forward Enrique Freeman led Akron with 12 points and seven rebounds in the first half. Ali added eight points.

Junior forward Connor Serven led Eastern Michigan with seven points in the first half.

Akron shot 10-of-22 from the field (45.5%) in the first half. Eastern Michigan shot 11-of-32 from the field (34.4%) in the first half.

Despite sloppy play, Akron leads Eastern Michigan 23-18 with 3:08 left before halftime

The Zips committed nine turnovers in the first 17 minutes of the game, leading to eight Eastern Michigan points.

But UA led 23-18 during a media timeout with 3:08 left before halftime.

The Zips' defense was the primary reason. Eastern Michigan made just eight of its first 28 field-goal attempts (28.6%).

Eastern Michigan goes ahead with less than eight minutes left in the first half

During a possession in which Eastern Michigan collected multiple offensive rebounds, Akron's Nate Johnson grabbed the ball under the basket but tossed it back to the paint as his momentum carried him out of bounds.

Eastern Michigan junior forward Yusuf Jihad grabbed the ball and made a layup, giving his team a 16-14 lead and prompting Akron coach John Groce to call timeout with 7:36 left in the first half.

Eastern Michigan cuts Akron's lead to 12-11 close to midway through the first half

Serven made a layup to trim Eastern Michigan's deficit to 12-11 with 12:11 left in the first half.

The score remained the same during the second media timeout with 11:42 remaining.

Eastern Michigan had a shot-clock violation right before the stoppage in play, and Akron was called for traveling coming out of the timeout.

Akron leads 12-6 with 13:56 left in the first half

After Eastern Michigan scored first, Akron went on an 8-0 run.

The scoring burst allowed Akron to lead 10-6 during the first media timeout with 13:56 remaining in the first half.

Freeman had six points at that point.

Coming out of the media timeout, Ali made two of three foul shots to give Akron a 12-6 lead.

Below is some pregame information.

Akron Zips guard Ali Ali (24) celebrates with the Ak-Rowdies after beating Kent State in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.

How can I watch, stream or listen to the Akron Zips vs. Eastern Michigan men's basketball game

The game is available on ESPN+. It will be broadcast locally on the Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO (640-AM).

When is the MAC men's basketball tournament?

Akron's games this week against Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan wrap up UA's regular season before the MAC Tournament, which is scheduled for March 14-16 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

Left out of March Madness?: Akron's John Groce and Kent State's Rob Senderoff agree changed NIT format not ideal for MAC

Akron's Tavari Johnson goes for a loose ball against Eastern Michigan on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

What is the history between Akron Zips men's basketball and Eastern Michigan?

Akron leads its all-time series against Eastern Michigan 37-23.

The Zips have won 27 of the past 33 meetings, including the last six. They are 20-9 against Eastern Michigan in Akron.

Earlier this season, UA prevailed 77-46 on Jan. 30 at Eastern Michigan.

Akron Zips basketball news: Here's what UA must do to enter MAC Tournament mode the right way

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips men's basketball vs. Eastern Michigan: Live scores, updates