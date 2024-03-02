Akron Zips men's basketball: Live game score and updates vs. MAC foe Northern Illinois

The University of Akron men's basketball team will seek a regular-season sweep of Northern Illinois University on Saturday night at Rhodes Arena.

But Mid-American Conference-leading UA (20-8, 12-3) ought to enter its rematch with NIU (10-18, 4-11) on upset alert because Northern Illinois is coming off a surprising 75-72 road victory over second-place Toledo (17-11, 11-4).

The Zips defeated the host Huskies 73-51 on Jan. 2. Senior forward Enrique Freeman led Akron with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and junior guard David Coit scored 21 points to give Northern Illinois its lone player in double figures.

Akron is coming off a 74-67 loss at Ohio on Tuesday, the same day Northern Illinois stunned Toledo.

UA is undefeated (12-0) at home this season, and its game against NIU has been designated as senior day.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. Check back here for updates throughout the game.

Below is some pregame information.

What is the history between Akron Zips men's basketball and Northern Illinois Huskies?

Akron is 31-14 in its all-time series with conference foe Northern Illinois.

The Zips are 19-3 at home against the Huskies.

And UA has won 14 of the past 19 games in the series.

Akron Zips head coach John Groce signals to his team in the second half, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

How can I watch, stream or listen to the Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies men's basketball game?

The game will be available on ESPN+. It will also be broadcast locally on the Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO (640-AM).

Who does Akron Zips men's basketball team play next?

The Zips will end the regular season with a home game Tuesday against Eastern Michigan and a road game Friday versus Western Michigan.

The MAC Tournament is scheduled to be held March 14-16 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

