Akron Zips men's basketball: Live game score and updates vs. St. Bonaventure in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The University of Akron men's basketball team will play its final game of 2023 in the same venue where it hopes to secure a Mid-American Conference Tournament crown in mid-March.

Yes, the site is Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, where Akron (8-3) will face St. Bonaventure (8-3) in a nonconference game as part of the Legends of Basketball Showcase. Akron vs. St. Bonaventure will be sandwiched between two other games, Davidson vs. Ohio and West Virginia vs. Ohio State.

Akron's matchup will serve as a tune-up before the MAC portion of its schedule begins Tuesday at Northern Illinois (6-6).

The Zips entered Saturday with a four-game winning streak. The Bonnies had won six of their past seven games. The Bonnies, who hail from the Atlantic 10 Conference, entered their meeting with the Zips 2-0 against MAC opponents this season, having defeated Miami and Buffalo.

Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday. Check back here for updates throughout the game.

Below is some pregame information.

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) attempts a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

Who are the top Akron Zips men's basketball players in the 2023-24 season?

Senior forward Enrique Freeman is a double-double machine and the undisputed best Zips player.

On Wednesday, Freeman was named the MAC Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Freeman entered Saturday averaging team highs in points (18) and rebounds (13.5) per game. He had registered nine double-doubles through 11 games. He also averaged 1.6 blocked shots through 11 games.

Senior guard Ali Ali (17.3) and senior forward Sammy Hunter (11.6) also had double-figure scoring averages for UA. Senior guard Kaleb Thornton led the Zips in assists per game (3.2). Sophomore guard Nate Johnson led UA in steals per game (1.5).

Looking back at a key Akron Zips win: UA men's basketball team snaps three-game losing streak with home triumph vs. Bradley

University of Akron's Ali Ali puts up a jump shot against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Who are the top St. Bonaventure Bonnies players in the 2023-24 men's college basketball season?

Graduate-student guard Mika Adams-Woods led the Bonnies with 15.2 points and 4.4 assists per game heading into their encounter with the Zips.

Graduate-student guard Charles Pride led St. Bonaventure with 6.3 rebounds a game.

In addition to Adams-Woods, junior forward Chad Venning (13.2), Pride (12) and senior guard Moses Flowers (10.9) had double-figure scoring averages for the Bonnies.

Nov 16, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Mika Adams-Woods (3) drives to the basket against Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Javon Small (12) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

What is the history between the Akron Zips and St. Bonaventure Bonnies in men's college basketball?

UA and St. Bonaventure met in men's basketball three times before Saturday. Akron held a 2-1 lead in the all-time series, prevailing in 1942 and 2018 and losing in 2020.

Akron's John Groce went 1-2 in his first three games as a head coach against St. Bonaventure.

An animated University of Akron head coach John Groce during the second half of the Zips' 94-90 overtime win against Gardner-Webb on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. [Phil Masturzo/ Beacon Journal]

Looking ahead at the Akron Zips men's basketball schedule

After its upcoming MAC opener at Northern Illinois, UA will host Bowling Green (9-3) on Friday and visit Ball State (8-4) on Jan. 9.

How can I watch, stream or listen to the Akron Zips vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies men's basketball game?

The game will be available on ESPN+. It will also be broadcast locally on the Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO (640-AM).

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich.

