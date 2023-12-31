Akron Zips men's basketball hopes to benefit from physical loss as MAC schedule begins

Akron coach John Groce has a moment with forward Enrique Freeman during a Dec. 5 game in Akron.

CLEVELAND — University of Akron senior forward Enrique Freeman dislocated a finger on his right hand while battling St. Bonaventure junior big man Chad Venning for a rebound with about 13 minutes left in the second half.

UA senior guard Greg Tribble had to change his jersey at one point because it had been bloodied.

And Akron senior wing Mikal Dawson experienced some trouble with his vision after being hit in the face, coach John Groce said.

The Zips suffered a 62-61 nonconference loss to St. Bonaventure on Saturday evening in what Groce characterized afterward as “a physical war, figuratively speaking.”

The defeat during the Legends of Basketball Showcase at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse snapped UA's four-game winning streak and provided a brutal measuring stick with the Mid-American Conference portion of the Zips' schedule on deck.

“Losing sucks,” Groce said, “but you've got to learn from it and move on quickly because league play starts.

“You can't be licking your wounds. You've got to be ready to go.”

Akron (8-4) is set to open MAC play at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Northern Illinois (6-6).

Akron coach John Groce reacts after a turnover against Bradley on Dec. 5 in Akron.

Groce seemed to exude confidence the loss to St. Bonaventure (9-3) will further steel his team for its conference games. The Bonnies needed a great play to beat the Zips, and they received it when graduate-student guard Mika Adams-Woods made a game-winning shot along the baseline over Freeman with 10 seconds remaining.

“That was ridiculous,” Groce said. “He drove it baseline, runs into Freeman's chest — and 'Rique's a shot blocker, rim protector at 6-7 with a plus-6 wingspan — bounces off his chest and throws in that left-hand shot to win the game. What a shot. They had to earn it, and they made a tough shot. But give that kid credit.”

UA did not make any players available to media after its setback, but Adams-Woods shared his perspective of the game-winning basket.

“[Freeman] put his hand up, and I had to just go with my confidence and just get a shot up,” Adams-Woods said. “And it went in. It was a tough shot. I definitely didn't think it was going in for sure, but it went in.”

Akron senior Ali Ali waits to sub into a game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21 in Akron.

UA called timeout with 7.3 seconds left to draw up a play. The game ended with senior guard Ali Ali missing a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing while Venning closely guarded him.

Groce blamed himself for the Zips failing to take a higher-quality final shot. Even veteran coaches can use tune-ups on the doorstep of conference matchups.

“I thought [St. Bonaventure] did a good job on the last play, disrupting the catch [on the inbounds pass] and pushing it out,” Groce said. “I've got to do a better job putting Ali in a little bit better position there. I put him in a tough spot. We didn't execute the down screen great. They pushed the catch out. The ball got deflected. Now it's in the back court. The timing of the action's off a little bit, but that's not on Ali. I've got to help Ali a little bit more there.”

Venning led St. Bonaventure with 14 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the field. Adams-Woods and senior guard Moses Flowers added nine points apiece. Graduate-student guard Charles Pride and sophomore forward Barry Evans each grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Bonnies outrebounded the Zips 39-32, including 16-8 on the offensive end of the floor, and St. Bonaventure earned a 15-11 advantage in second-chance points. The Bonnies, who hail from the Atlantic 10, have won seven of their past eight games and are 3-0 against MAC teams this season.

Akron guard Ali Ali, left, talks with teammate Nate Johnson before a game against Southern Miss on Nov. 10.

Groce pointed to the discrepancy in offensive rebounding as one of three crucial factors. The others he mentioned were UA shooting just 12 of 19 (63.2%) from the free-throw line and committing 12 turnovers compared with St. Bonaventure's seven.

Ali scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

With 14 points and 13 rebounds, Freeman earned his 10th double-double through 12 games this season.

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) attempts a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.

A Cleveland native, Freeman was clearly the focus of St. Bonaventure's game plan. Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt explained his team had deployed double-teams and traps to combat the best Zips player, and it worked for a while because Freeman scored just two points on 1-of-3 shooting in the first half.

“[Freeman] understands that this is about getting better every day, and he'll use it as a learning experience,” Groce said. “I thought that our post-feed action, when he caught it, he needed to be, in the first half, a little bit stronger with the ball, I thought.

"But we didn't help him out as much as we should have with our cutting, either. I didn't think our cutting was really sharp when [the ball] went in [the post] because I think four of our six turnovers in the first half were in that situation.”

Do you want to hear some good news about the Zips? Groce said Freeman popped the aforementioned finger back into place, adding it's not a concern moving forward.

“He's done that before to the same finger,” Groce said. “It's like when I was in college, I used to turn my ankle all the time. By the time I turned it so many times, I'd turn it, and it wouldn't swell anymore.”

St. Bonaventure finished with a 32-18 advantage in points in the paint, but Venning said Freeman “definitely” proved to be as formidable as advertised. On Wednesday, Freeman was named the MAC Player of the Week for the fourth time this season.

“He's a great player,” the 6-foot-10, 255-pound Venning said of the 6-7, 206-pound Freeman. “My main focus was just try to limit his post touches, make sure I box him out, make sure I limited his rebounding.”

An animated Akron coach John Groce reacts during the second half of the Zips' overtime win over Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21 in Akron.

Akron's eight wins are the result of two four-game winning streaks, and it's not difficult to envision the Zips manufacturing more fruitful stretches this season.

They have only played four games since the NCAA granted Ali eligibility after he transferred back to UA from Butler.

“I love our team,” Groce said. “Obviously, getting Ali after eight games has been helpful at both ends of the floor. Trying to figure out our combinations and all that is maybe a little bit more delayed than normal just because he didn't play the first eight. But I think we're headed in the right direction.”

If the Zips travel their desired path, they will return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in mid-March to seize the MAC Tournament crown.

Yet, rebounding from a bruising clash with the Bonnies must happen first.

