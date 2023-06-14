Akron Zips LB Bubba Arslanian announces departure from football program
Bubba Arslanian announced via Twitter Tuesday that he will be leaving the University of Akron football program to pursue a career in professional football.
Thank you Akron pic.twitter.com/GEeNmJx7Ko
— bubba arslanian (@bubba_licious27) June 14, 2023
Arslanian was the last of former coach Terry Bowden’s players and stayed through Tom Arth’s tenure and started under new coach Joe Moorhead.
At a generous 5-foot-10, 220-pounds, Arslanian wasn’t always the biggest linebacker on the field, but usually played as if he were, an opinion shared by his coaches.
He finishes his UA career with 374 tackles in 45 games played, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
