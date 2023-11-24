Akron Zips football season ends in thud with loss to Ohio

Akron head football coach Joe Moorhead watches the first half against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Bloomington.

The University of Akron football team flirted with an upset before being dominated in the second half of its season finale.

Akron led by two scores at halftime but fell 25-14 to Ohio University on Friday afternoon at InfoCision Stadium.

Coach Joe Moorhead's second season at the helm of Akron ended with a thud, a three-game losing streak and a record of 2-10, including 1-7 in the Mid-American Conference. The Zips posted an identical record last season under Moorhead.

Ohio (9-3, 6-2) has won its past six meetings against Akron, which hasn't prevailed in the series since Nov. 14, 2017.

Ohio trailed by 11 points at halftime but rallied as chunk plays and penalties plagued Akron's defense in the third quarter.

Aided by personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct calls against the Zips, the Bobcats produced a nine-play, 76-yard scoring drive capped by quarterback Kurtis Rourke's 4-yard rushing touchdown. Rourke then connected with wide receiver Tyler Walton for a two-point conversion, cutting Akron's lead to 14-11 with 8:16 remaining in the third quarter.

Instead of keeping its struggling defense off the field, Akron went three-and-out on the ensuing possession. Then the UA defense surrendered another touchdown and the lead.

Ohio went ahead 18-14 with Rourke's 1-yard TD pass to wide receiver Miles Cross and a successful extra-point kick with 2:06 left in the third quarter. The TD pass finished a drive lasting seven plays and accounting for 74 yards, 15 of which were the result of UA face mask penalty.

OU extended its advantage to 25-14 with running back Sieh Bangura rushing for a 1-yard TD with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter. The 15-play, 64-yard drive unfolded after Ohio linebacker Bryce Houston intercepted a pass from Akron starting quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. at OU's 36-yard line with 1:04 left in the third quarter.

Akron led 14-3 at halftime.

The UA defense bent a lot without breaking in the first half. Two stops by the Zips prompted Ohio to summon kicker Gianni Spetic for field goals of 52 and 48 yards in the second quarter, but he missed both of them wide left.

Akron capitalized with a touchdown drive after each missed field goal.

Zips backup quarterback Tahj Bullock relieved Undercuffler and provided a spark during those scoring marches of 66 and 69 yards.

On the heels of the unsuccessful 52-yard field goal, UA seized a 7-3 lead when running back Lorenzo Lingard turned a short pass from Bullock in the right flat into a 43-yard TD with 9:53 remaining in the second quarter.

After the missed 48-yard kick, the Zips converted on fourth-and-3 at Ohio's 35-yard line when Undercuffler and wide receiver Daniel George connected for a 10-yard screen pass and the Bobcats were penalized for a late hit out of bounds. Two plays later, Bullock rushed for a 5-yard touchdown, and Akron captured a 14-3 lead with 1:50 left before halftime.

With Ohio driving late in the second quarter, UA defensive end Bennett Adler registered two sacks in a span of three plays to ensure the Zips would complete a stand before halftime.

Ohio opened the game with the ball and quickly took a 3-0 lead when Spetic made a 44-yard field goal with 10:50 left in the first quarter.

