Akron Zips fall to Miami of Ohio on last-second shot in MAC men's basketball

OXFORD, Ohio — Darweshi Hunter hit a jump shot with one second to play to lift Miami of Ohio to a 70-68 victory over Mid-American Conference leader Akron on Saturday afternoon.

Ali Ali scored a game-high 23 points for the Zips (15-5, 7-1), who had their winning streak snapped at seven games. Enrique Freeman chipped in 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Akron trailed 52-42 midway through the second half before rallying late to forge a tie.

Anderson Mirambeaux scored 19 points for the RedHawks (10-10, 4-4), who battled back from an early 15-4 deficit to lead 41-32 at halftime.

