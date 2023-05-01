Akron Zips defensive end Zach Morton signs with hometown Detroit Lions as free agent

Akron's Zach Morton grabs Ohio's quarterback Kurtis Rourke in their MAC Conference game at InfoCision Stadium Summa Field in Akron on Saturday, Oct, 2, 2021 in Akron.

At least one University of Akron football player has found a possible home in the NFL.

For Zips defensive end Zach Morton, it also just happens to be with his hometown football team, the Detroit Lions.

Morton starred at Detroit’s Cass Tech High School before heading to Syracuse and eventually transferring to Akron as a redshirt junior.

Browns offseason schedule: After the draft, here's what is next for Cleveland

Cleveland Browns 2023 draft: Grading the process for picks as much as the players

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman produced 4.5 sacks from his defensive end position last season for UA and showed an ability to affect the game. He finished the season with 28 tackles and 8 tackles for loss.

He will continue to rush from the edge for the Lions, but will likely have to make an impression on special teams to make the roster on a team that many view to be up and coming in the NFL.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Detroit Lions sign Akron Zips defensive end Zach Morton as free agent