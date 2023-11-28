Akron Zips coach John Groce says NCAA made 'wrong decision' keeping Ali Ali on bench

University of Akron's Ali Ali, left, talks with teammate Nate Johnson before the game against Southern Miss on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

University of Akron men's basketball coach John Groce said Monday he remains optimistic that Ali Ali will be allowed to play this season for the Zips even though the NCAA has not granted the senior transfer eligibility.

Groce spoke before UA's flight to Las Vegas, where the Zips (4-2) will meet the UNLV Runnin' Rebels (2-3) at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Groce said he is concerned about Ali's "mental health," and that UA will "continue to work with the NCAA in a professional and respectful manner."

"At the appeal level, the mental health waiver was denied," Groce said. "As I said in a tweet that was sent out [last week], certainly we tried to go through the process in a very respectful and professional manner. I think they feel that way. We recognize, obviously, that mental illness is real. It is documented that one in five adults experience mental illness, so we know it's real.

"The NCAA has well documented the fact that they know it's real and that they have a concern over mental health. Our university, from our administration all the way down, are equally concerned about mental health, not only with just student-athletes, but students in general because we know it's real. I think about even my son, who is 17, and what they have to tackle nowadays that I didn't when I was his age. From social media to all the different avenues that are available technologically now that weren't available then, and how that affects all of us. We recognize that."

Akron forward Ali Ali, center, dunks over UCLA forward Cody Riley, left, and UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, during a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

Groce told basketball analyst Jeff Goodman on Wednesday that he and the staff at Akron are "very disappointed and believe it is the wrong decision. We will continue to advocate strongly for Ali moving forward."

Groce continued his advocacy for Ali Monday when he spoke at length about why Ali should be eligible to play.

Ali has missed the first six games of Akron's season after he played last season at Butler. Ali played for the Zips for three seasons from 2019-22 and scored 675 points in 88 games (66 starts).

Ali was Akron's leading scorer during the 2021-22 season when the Zips won the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-8 Ali was named to second-team All-MAC for the 2021-22 season after he led the Zips (24-10) in minutes (34.2 per game), scoring (13.9 average), 3-point shooting (40.7%) and assists (2.6). He played at Butler last season and made 18 appearances with 12 starts, averaging 27.4 minutes and 6.5 points.

Akron Zips forward Ali Ali (24) controls the basketball against the UCLA Bruins during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on May 17, 2022, in Portland, Oregon.

"At the end of the day, we still feel like this is the wrong decision," Groce said. "As we continue to work through the process moving forward, I think it was well documented and we shared evidence that confirmed that Ali has had some mental health struggles and illness.

"Obviously, starting with the two severe concussions at Butler last year. That really brought it on. We felt like it was well documented, not just by Ali or Butler or Akron, but by medical health professionals and experts. I think all of us certainly feel like — Ali, his family, Butler, Akron, staff, support staff, coaches, teammates, students that go to school here — we have a situation that is unique because he has returned. So, the president is the same, the AD is the same, the academic coordinator is the same, the head coach is the same and the assistant coaches who recruited him are the same.

"There are a lot of familiar faces and comfortability in an environment where he has succeeded academically, mentally, emotionally and athletically. There is certainly a comfort level there and we feel beyond a shadow of a doubt, all of those people, Ali, his family, Butler, Akron medical health experts and professionals that clearly points to Akron being the best place for his mental health. Part of that mental health, obviously, is being able to play.

"When you have two severe concussions like he did last year, he missed the first 11 games and due to the second concussion, missed additional games and now he has sat out six games already to start this year. That is certainly not helping his mental health. That is a factor that definitely should be considered."

Akron forward Ali Ali, left, shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, during a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore.

Groce said Ali did not have a concussion or significant injuries at Akron from 2019-2022, and declined to elaborate further on what mental health issues Ali is dealing with.

"He has got a good support system here," Groce said. "We will continue to support him, but he needs to be out there playing."

Ali continues to practice with his teammates and has been on Akron's bench for a game at South Dakota State, two home games and three games in the Cayman Islands Classic.

"He is traveling with us to Vegas," Groce said. "... I love the kid."

Groce added that Ali is set to earn a college degree at the end of the spring semester and would be eligible to play next season if he is not granted eligibility this season.

Akron's forward Enrique Freeman passes the ball during a game against South Dakota State on Nov. 6 at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota.

Akron senior Enrique Freeman continues to earn honors

Groce is going with a rotation of eight players: Enrique Freeman, Mikal Dawson, Sammy Hunter, Greg Tribble, Nate Johnson, Shammah Scott, Tavari Johnson and Kaleb Thornton.

Freeman, Hunter, Tribble, Johnson and Johnson have started all six games.

Freeman entered Monday with two Mid-American Conference Player of The Week honors from Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

Freeman totaled 27 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in a 77-71 win over Florida International in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 19. He also grabbed his 1,000th career rebound in the game to become the sixth Akron player in program history to record 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds. The other five are Len Paul, Bill Turner, Fred Golding, Ray Pryear and Don Williams.

"He is a stud," Groce said of Freeman. "He is one of the best players in the country. ... His humility is what makes him very unique."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

Akron's Enrique Freeman (25) and Ali Ali (24) celebrate a win against Kent State for the championship of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on March 12, 2022, in Cleveland.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron coach John Groce cites mental health for Ali Ali's eligibility