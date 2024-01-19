Akron vs. Kent State men's college basketball | 5 things to know about Friday night's game

The University of Akron and Kent State University men's basketball teams will renew acquaintances Friday at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.

Akron is 13-4 overall and tied atop the Mid-American Conference with Toledo with a 5-0 league record. Kent is 9-8 overall and 2-3 in MAC play.

Kent's Jalen Sullinger, left, and VonCameron Davis, right, go after a loose ball with Akron's Enrique Freeman in a MAC Tournament semifinal Friday, March 10, 2023, in Cleveland.

"This is a special game," Akron senior Enrique Freeman said Tuesday. "This rivalry has been going on for so long. I know the last time we played them we didn't win. They sent us home, so I know we have a lot of energy for Friday."

Here are five things to know about the matchup between the MAC rivals:

How to watch the Akron vs. Kent State basketball game on TV or livestream

ESPNU will televise the game, which starts at 7. The game also will livestream on ESPN+.

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman (25) dunks the ball against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first half on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Who leads the Akron men's basketball team?

Akron is set to feature a starting five of seniors Enrique Freeman, Ali Ali, Sammy Hunter, Greg Tribble and Mikal Dawson. Tribble did not finish Tuesday's game, a 77-66 win over Western Michigan, because of an illness. The Zips will be without regular sophomore starter Nate Johnson, who was sidelined last week with a broken hand in a 76-59 win over Buffalo.

"I think this is going to be a good game," Ali said Tuesday. "I know we are excited. We just gotta get healthy after getting a little sick as a team, but I think with Kent, it doesn't matter how you feel for that game. You are going to be ready to play, regardless. It is going to be a tough one to go in there and win at Kent, but that is something we definitely want to do."

Akron Zips guard Ali Ali stares down Bowling Green guard Trey Thomas during the first half, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Akron's top reserves are senior Kaleb Thornton, junior Shammah Scott, sophomores Tavari Johnson and Amani Lyles.

Freeman was named the MAC Player of the Week for the sixth time this season earlier in the week. Freeman leads Akron in scoring at 18.4 points per game, has an NCAA best 15 double-doubles and leads the country in rebounding at 13.2 boards per game.

Akron's other top scorers are Ali (15.8 points), Hunter (10.2 points) and Tribble (9.8 points).

"There are basketball players and there are hoopers," Hunter said. "If you are a hooper, you love this game."

Who leads the Kent State men's basketball team?

Kent State guard Jalen Sullinger brings the ball downcourt during a basketball game against Malone University at the M.A.C. Center on Nov. 6, 2023.

Kent State is set to start juniors VonCameron Davis, Jalen Sullinger and Mike Bekelja, sophomore Reggie Bass and freshman Donovan Hunter.

Kent State's top reserves are senior Chris Payton Jr., Giovanni Santiago and Tyem Freeman and sophomore Magnus Entenmann.

Sullinger and Payton are KSU's leading scorers at 14.7 and 14.6 points per game, respectively. Davis is averaging 12.3 points and Bass is at 8.6 points.

Who are the Akron and Kent State men's basketball head coaches?

University of Akron head coach John Groce encourages his team during a win over Southern Miss on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Akron's John Groce has a 311-206 career record in his 16th season as a head coach, including a 129-74 mark in his seventh season as the Zips coach.

Kent State's Rob Senderoff has a 256-144 record in his 13th season as the Flashes coach.

Kent State coach Rob Senderoff shouts during the first half against Akron in the MAC Tournament championship game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Cleveland.

Kent State forward Chris Payton Jr. goes up to dunk the basketball during the second half against Ball State on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Kent.

Who leads the all-time series between the Akron and Kent State men's basketball teams?

Kent State leads the all-time series 82-80 after winning two of the three matchups last season.

KSU topped UA in a MAC Tournament semifinal last season and then beat Toledo in the final to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

UA defeated KSU in the MAC Tournament final two seasons ago to advance to the NCAA Tournament.

Akron Zips forward Sammy Hunter drives to the basket against Bradley forward Darius Hannah, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

