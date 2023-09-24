Akron QB DJ Irons goes from I.V. to end zone in unlikely upset bid vs. Indiana football

BLOOMINGTON — How unlikely was Akron’s upset bid against Indiana football on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium?

The Hoosiers escaped with a 29-27 win in four overtimes in the face of some late game heroics from Akron quarterback DJ Irons, but he almost didn’t make it back into the game after taking a hit on a third down passing attempt midway through the third quarter.

Irons accounted for 335 total yards of offense (194 passing) and two touchdowns despite missing 10 minutes of playing time.

More: Indiana football’s defense knows it failed the Akron test: ‘The mood wasn’t the best’

Akron coach Joe Moorhead explained Iron’s absence during his post-game press conference.

“DJ played like a warrior,” Moorhead said. “... DJ got banged up, went to the tent where the trainers looked at him. He got an I.V. in the locker room. He wanted to come back out and compete, and he did a hell of a job.”

After that I.V., Irons re-entered the game with less than eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter. He had 78 rushing yards after that including a 34-yarder that put the Zips in position to kick a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired.

Irons also gave Akron the lead in the first overtime on a 10-yard rushing touchdown with the offense facing third and nine.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder had a career-high 141 rushing yards (7.8 yards per carry).

“I knew just from watching film how hard they were going to play and how much talent they had at key positions,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “But I thought I got their attention from that, but, obviously, not to the extent we needed to.”

More: Grading how Indiana football fared in its four-overtime win over Akron

Indiana gained a false sense of confidence when backup quarterback Jeff Undercuffler Jr. was in the game. Hoosiers safety Louis Moore picked off Undercuffler’s second pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Undercuffler was in the game for three possessions that resulted in the interception, a turnover on downs and a three-and-out.

Irons bringing Akron back from the brink left Moorhead lamenting all the missed opportunities for a team that hasn't beat a Power Five opponent since 2018 (Northwestern) and has only won six games since 2019.

“I didn’t get this gray hair by accident,” Moorhead said. “I’m in year 26 with a couple of stints in a bunch of power five conferences, including the SEC…This one is as devastating as any loss as I have had in my career. You’ve got to deal with it and move on.”

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana football didn't take 'warrior' Akron QB DJ Irons seriously enough