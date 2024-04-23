Akron men's basketball recruiting: Cornell transfer Isaiah Gray commits to Zips

Cornell guard Isaiah Gray scores a layup past Baylor center Yves Missi (21) during the first half, Jan. 2, 2024, in Waco, Texas.

Cornell guard Isaiah Gray dunks the ball as Syracuse guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. defends in the second half, Dec. 5, 2023, at Syracuse.

The University of Akron men's basketball team is adding another transfer to its roster for the 2024-25 season.

Cornell's Isaiah Gray announced on socal media Monday night that he is coming to Akron as a graduate transfer student.

Gray is a 6-foot-3 guard who has one year of eligibility remaining after averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 28 games (27 starts) for Cornell this past season. He shot 60.2% from the field and 68.2% from the foul line.

Gray concluded his Cornell career with 19 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 88-83 loss at Ohio State in an NIT game on March 19.

Cornell guard Isaiah Gray shoots the ball at Syracuse during the second half, Dec. 17, 2022.

Gray, a Brooklyn, New York native, played three seasons at Cornell (2021-24).

Gray is the fourth college transfer to commit to Akron this month, joining Seth Wilson, James Okonkwo and Josiah Harris.

North Carolina forward James Okonkwo hangs from the rim after dunking at Boston College during the first half, Jan. 20, 2024.

Okonkwo is a 6-8 forward who played this past season at North Carolina following two seasons at West Virginia. The Maidenhead, England native has one year of eligibility remaining after averaging 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound in 15 games for UNC. He averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 31 games as a sophomore at West Virginia.

West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (45) shoots against Texas forward Timmy Allen during the second half at WVU Coliseum, Feb. 26, 2022

Wilson, a former standout at Lorain and St. Vincent-St. Mary, is a 6-2 guard who played three seasons at West Virginia and has one year of eligibilty remaining. He averaged 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 28 games as a junior.

Harris, a former standout at Richmond Heights and GlenOak, is a 6-7 forward who played two seasons at West Virginia and has two years of eligibilty remaining. He averaged 5.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 32 games (13 starts) as a sophomore.

West Virginia forward Josiah Harris (22) celebrates in the second half of the Big 12 tournament against Cincinnati, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.

Former Akron basketball player Mikal Dawson commits to Marshall

Graduate transfer Mikal Dawson is heading home for his final season of eligibility by announcing Monday that he is going to basketball play for Marshall University.

Dawson was on Akron's team for five seasons from 2019-2024, helping the Zips win a Mid-American Conference regular season title in 2020 and MAC tournament championships in 2022 and 2024. He missed the 2022-23 season because of a torn Achilles tendon.

Akron Zips guard Mikal Dawson (22) celebrates after a three during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dawson, a 6-5 guard from Huntington, West Virginia, averaged 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 35 games (13 starts) during his final season at Akron. He appeared in 109 games (23 starts) during his Zips career and finished with 491 points and 266 rebounds.

Akron coach John Groce took to social media to congratulate Dawson on his move to Marshall, and said "Always pulling for you!"

Akron is losing six seniors to graduation: Dawson, Enrique Freeman, Greg Tribble Jr., Ali Ali, Sammy Hunter and Kaleb Thornton.

Akron Zips guard Mikal Dawson (22) shoots over Ohio guard Shereef Mitchell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

