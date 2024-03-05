Akron football 2024 schedule starts with Ohio State, ends with mid-week MACtion

The University of Akron released its official 2024 football schedule on Tuesday, and it includes an opener against Ohio State before ending with mid-week MACtion.

The Zips will travel to Columbus to take on the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31. This is the first time the two teams will play since 2021 when OSU won 59-7.

Akron will play three big-money out-of-conference away games this season, starting with Ohio State and then at Rutgers on Sept. 7 and at South Carolina on Sept. 21.

Sandwiched between Rutgers and South Carolina is a Sept. 14 home opener against Colgate. Akron has won its last two home openers.

The Zips will play an eight-game Mid-American Conference schedule in 2024 starting with a road game against Ohio on Sept. 28.

Akron will close the season with three mid-week MACtion games, playing at Northern Illinois on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Kent State on Tuesday, Nov. 19 and home against Toledo on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Of course, the game against Kent State will be for the Wagon Wheel. Akron won the heated rivalry game 31-27 last season, its only MAC win for the season.

What is #MACtion?

As USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg wrote, "it’s a tradition so ingrained in college football’s recent history that it birthed a hashtag: #MACtion."

MACtion is when MAC teams take to the middle of the week for football games, instead of the usual Saturday. The games are a good showcase for the conference as ESPN carries the games on one of their channels. They're often high-scoring affairs and teams wear alternative uniforms.

2024 Akron Zips football schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 - at Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 7 - at Rutgers

Saturday, Sept. 14 - vs. Colgate

Saturday, Sept. 21 - at South Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 28 - at Ohio

Saturday, Oct. 5 - vs. Bowling Green

Saturday, Oct. 12 - at Western Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 26 - vs. Eastern Michigan

Saturday, Nov. 2 - vs. Buffalo

Wednesday, Nov. 13 - at Northern Illinois

Tuesday, Nov. 19 - at Kent State

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - vs. Toledo

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips schedule starts with Ohio State football, ends with MACtion