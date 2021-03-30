Akron coach Groce agrees to contract extension thru 2026

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, then-Illinois head coach John Groce directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa. Akron coach John Groce has agreed to a contract extension through 2026. Zips athletic director Larry Williams announced the agreement on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 with Groce, who just completed his fourth season at the school. Groce is 70-49 overall since he wad hired in 2017. The Zips are 26-10 in the Mid-American Conference over the past two seasons.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Akron coach John Groce has agreed to a contract extension through 2026.

Zips athletic director Larry Williams announced the agreement Tuesday with Groce, who just completed his fourth season at the school. Williams called Groce ''a uniquely talented leader who has done and will continue to do a remarkable job.''

Groce is 70-49 overall since he was hired in 2017 by Akron after five seasons at Illinois. The Zips are 26-10 in the Mid-American Conference over the past two seasons.

Akron went 15-7 this season, losing in overtime to Buffalo in the MAC Tournament semifinals on March 12.

Groce averaged 19 wins per season with the Fighting Illini. Before going to the Big Ten Conference, Groce coached at Ohio and led the Bobcats to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including in 2012 when they made the Sweet 16.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Innocent or not, Deshaun Watson is a stark reminder we don't really know our favorite athletes

    Watson has been incredibly generous with his time and money off the field. He's been a star on it. None of that changes the fact he's let us see what he wanted us to see.

  • Jon Jones to UFC: 'Just f***ing let me go'

    Negotiations between Jon Jones and Dana White apparently aren't going well.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones is not afraid, this is a public negotiation

    Despite the ill will between them, Daniel Cormier does not doubt rival Jon Jones when it comes to him wanting to fight newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. On the most recent episode of the “DC & Helwani” podcast, Cormier gave his thoughts on the potential of a heavyweight title matchup between Jones and Ngannou. At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White cast doubt on whether Jones actually wanted the fight after posting a tweet saying “Show me the money,” believing he said that as a potential scapegoat to avoid a fight with the heavyweight champion. Jones fired back with several tweets denying that claim, saying he just wants to be paid what he believes he is worth. Despite their bitter rivalry, Cormier came to Jones’ defense. “Jon Jones, for everything that’s between us, is not afraid of Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said. “He’s not afraid bro. I understand that most people would be afraid. But guess who else wasn’t afraid? Stipe Miocic, and Derrick Lewis, and Cyril Gane. Those guys aren’t afraid.” Jon Jones and Dana White are conducting a public negotiation DC instead believes that these are negotiation tactics between the UFC and Jones. “Here’s where you start to play the game if you’re Dana and Jones. Jones wants his money, Dana has to show that he has options,” Cormier said. “That’s all that’s happening, right? High level negotiations is what’s going on right now.” Cormier also discussed whether the pound for pound king truly believes that he is capable of defeating the new UFC heavyweight champ. “Make no mistake about it, Jones believes that he will beat Francis Ngannou. As any great champion would believe that they would beat him,” Cormier said. “Now, is that the case? I don’t know. But Jon Jones is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever seen inside the octagon. And if you have to find someone that can piece together a way to solve that puzzle, it’s Jon Jones. Let’s not be crazy here.” Cormier also referred to prior instances where other high-profile fighters negotiated with the UFC in the public eye. “Jon Jones feels he’s defending himself against his name. The reality is they’re just negotiating in public,” Cormier said. “We’ve seen this with Conor [McGregor], we’ve seen this with other fighters in the past. I believe [the fight] happens. I really do.” Cormier also understands Jones’ desire to make more money. “Jones has defended his title so many times. So I would imagine that he’s had pay bumps. He now wants his biggest pay bump, and you know what man? Hats off to him. Go get paid, because this is gonna be a massive fight for him and the UFC. But if not? If the UFC doesn’t want to pay him, they’ll just move on to the next guy.” Jon Jones Daniel Cormier believes Jones can beat Ngannou Looking more toward the potential matchup rather than the negotiation fallout of this potential superfight, Cormier thinks that Jones has a significant chance to defeat Ngannou. “If Jones can fight his fight, he could potentially pick Francis apart from the outside. He’s that type of guy,” Cormier said. “He’s a smart fighter. He knows how to maneuver and manage fights.” Although Cormier thinks Jones has a solid chance, DC also referred to the power disparity between Bones and Ngannou. “I don’t know if he’ll be able to hit Francis hard enough to keep Francis off of him for five rounds in terms of Francis trying to find the knockout,” Cormier said. “The one thing we all forget about with Francis, dude’s got a granite chin. He can take a shot. That right hand that Stipe hit him with was hard, and he got stunned. But then he, five seconds later, lands a knockout to end the fight.” While it may be fun for fans and pundits alike to ponder the potential matchup from a technical standpoint, the MMA community may be a bit ahead of themselves. In his most recent tweets, Jones has requested his release. The no. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world is considerably disgruntled with the UFC’s valuation of his worth. Hopefully this potential superfight can be made with both sides happy with the financial aspect of the bout. But until that is figured out, it may be a little too early to assume Jones will unquestionably be Ngannou’s opponent for his first title defense. Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou UFC 260 highlights & recap: Francis Ngannou blasts Stipe Miocic! (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • UFC 260 medical suspensions: Stipe Miocic potentially out two months following knockout loss

    Stipe Miocic is facing two months on the shelf after his knockout at UFC 260.

  • Steve Nash on Nets signing Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge: ‘It’s not like we did anything illegal’

    "I don’t know what we’re supposed to do, not try to add to our roster and just sit pat?"

  • Curry returns with 32 points, Warriors beat Bulls 116-102

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry made a triumphant return from a five-game absence with a bruised tailbone to score 32 points with six 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Chicago Bulls 116-102 on Monday night. ''It wasn't fun but got through it,'' Curry said. Draymond Green contributed 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds as all five Golden State starters scored in double digits to keep the team from a season-worst fifth straight defeat.

  • Buccaneers' Bruce Arians loves his new Super Bowl tattoo: 'I'm a man of my word'

    Arians made good on his promise to get a tattoo if the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

  • UFC parts ways with Brok Weaver, three other fighters

    Four fighters are no longer on the UFC roster.

  • The Nets could make history with star-studded lineup

    HoopsHype breaks down the history being made by the 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets following their addition of LaMarcus Aldridge.

  • Daniel Cormier shuts down talk of Jon Jones being scared of Francis Ngannou: ‘He’s not afraid, bro’

    Daniel Cormier scoffs at the notion that Jon Jones is afraid of Francis Ngannou.

  • U.S. men's soccer fails to qualify for Olympics thanks to embarrassing goalkeeper mistake (video)

    This isn't quite a World Cup qualifying failure for U.S. men's soccer. But it's another alarming Olympics miss.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • Misfortunes on Bristol dirt for Larson, Bell, Truex result in win for betting shops

    Kyle Larson was collected by a spinning Christopher Bell on Lap 51, ending both drivers‘ chances of winning Monday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. cut a tire in overtime. These incidents worked out just fine for the sportsbooks. RELATED: Early crash sidelines Christopher Bell at Bristol At BetMGM, Larson […]

  • Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatically discarded armband is being auctioned off in Serbia

    The armband that Ronaldo angrily threw to the ground after his disallowed winner is being auctioned off to help a sick child.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Ben Askren fires back at ‘lucky’ Jorge Masvidal: ‘I made you famous. You’re welcome’

    Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal have reignited their rivalry ahead of Askren's pro boxing debut.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: Six key bullpen updates ahead of Opening Day

    With just two days left until Opening Day, Andy Behrens provides some key bullpen updates for fantasy baseball.

  • This is the moment for the Clippers to make a push in the Western Conference

    The Clippers are in a fragile, exciting moment. The climb is hard, and you can’t take anything, especially the inevitability of your own progress, for granted.

  • Fantasy Baseball 2021: American League predictions

    Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to determine the fantasy baseball futures for American League players.

  • Don’t worry: Francis Ngannou-Jon Jones fight will happen

    An Ngannou-Jones fight for the heavyweight title would be about as big as it gets in the UFC. It’s too big for the promotion to squander.