Akron at Buffalo postponed by winter storm

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s game against Akron has been postponed due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region, the Mid-American Conference announced.

Officials are considering shifting the game pending travel conditions. The National Weather Service has a lake-effect storm warning, with a projection of two to four feet of snow expected to be dumped on the region.

With two games remaining, Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl-eligible. Akron (1-9, 0-5) is last in the East.

Buffalo also announced the storm has led to the cancellation of the women’s basketball home game against Princeton. The Tigers (3-1) opened the season 24th before falling out of the rankings this week.

