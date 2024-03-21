Akron basketball vs Creighton live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game
The Akron Zips men’s basketball team makes its sixth appearance in March Madness on Thursday afternoon. The Zips play Creighton in a Midwest Region first-round game. As a No. 14 seed, Akron looks to bust brackets against No. 3 Creighton, which has been ranked throughout the season. The 23-9 Bluejays head into the tournament ranked 11th by the coaches.
The 24-10 Zips — led by honorable mention All-American forward Enrique Freeman — seek their first NCAA Tournament win. Four players who started for the 2022 Akron team, which led UCLA for most of the game before losing 57-53, will play Thursday. Freeman is among them. He leads the nation in rebounding. Ali Ali, Greg Tribble and Mikal Dawson join him as starters from that UCLA game.
Akron vs. Creighton live score updates in NCAA first round
The winner of the Akron-Creighton game plays Saturday at a time to be announced in a Midwest Region second-round game against the winner of the No. 6 South Carolina-No. 11 Oregon game. South Carolina plays Oregon at 4 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh.
What channel is Akron vs. Creighton on today? How to watch, stream live
TV channel: TNT
Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas, along with reporter Evan Washburn.
Akron vs. Creighton start time, TV info, location
Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV info: TNT
Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Akron vs. Creighton preview
AKRON: Led by MAC Player of the Year Enrique Freeman, the Zips are a veteran team loaded with seniors who have been through a lot together, including a near upset of UCLA in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Guard Greg Tribble is an elite defender, Ali Ali brings a versatile game, and Sammy Hunter, Nate Johnson and Mikal Dawson can heat up shooting the 3.
CREIGHTON: An Elite Eight team last year, Creighton mixes a high-powered offense and strong defense. It upset No. 1 UConn last month. The trio of Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner all average between 17 and 18 points per game. Steven Ashworth is a fourth double-figure scorer. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner is three-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. .
Akron vs. Creighton, betting line, spread
Spread: Akron +12.5
Over/under: 141.5 points
Moneyline: Akron +625 | Creighton -1000
Akron vs. Creighton prediction, game picks
Akron 65, Creighton 62: Akron's defense-first approach will be tested by Creighton's high-powered offense. Akron wants to keep the game in the 60s, just like the Zips did in the MAC Tournament semifinals and championship game. If they avoid lengthy scoring droughts, and prevent an extended Creighton run, the Zips are looking at their first NCAA Tournament win.
Akron vs. Creighton injury updates
AKRON: Nate Johnson missed more than a month with a broken hand suffered Jan. 12, but has returned for the past seven games and scored 11 points in MAC title game, his first double-figure scoring game since his return.
CREIGHTON: No injuries to report.
Akron vs. Creighton stats
AKRON (24-10)
PPG: 74.0
PPG allowed: 65.9
FG% 45.6
3PT%: 32.8
KenPom ranking: 117
CREIGHTON (23-9)
PPG: 80.5
PPG allowed: 69.7
FG% 48.6
3PT%: 36.1
KenPom ranking: 11
Akron vs. Creightonchampionship odds
AKRON: +100000
CREIGHTON: +2500
Akron basketball schedule 2023-24
March 5
Loss vs. Eastern Michigan 61-60
March 8
Loss at Western Michigan 90-84
March 14
Won vs. Miami, Ohio 75-63 (MAC Tournament)
March 15
Won vs. Ohio 65-62 (MAC Tournament)
March 16
Won vs. Kent State 62-61 (MAC Tournament)
March 21
Akron vs. Creighton (NCAA Tournament)
Creighton basketball schedule 2023-24
Feb. 25
Loss at St. John's 80-66
Feb. 28
Won vs. Seton Hall 85-64
March 2
Won vs. Marquette 89-75
March 9
Won at Villanova 69-67
March 14
Loss vs. Providence 78-73 (Big East Tournament)
March 21
Creighton vs. Akron (NCAA Tournament)
