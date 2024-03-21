Akron basketball vs Creighton live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

The Akron Zips men’s basketball team makes its sixth appearance in March Madness on Thursday afternoon. The Zips play Creighton in a Midwest Region first-round game. As a No. 14 seed, Akron looks to bust brackets against No. 3 Creighton, which has been ranked throughout the season. The 23-9 Bluejays head into the tournament ranked 11th by the coaches.

The 24-10 Zips — led by honorable mention All-American forward Enrique Freeman — seek their first NCAA Tournament win. Four players who started for the 2022 Akron team, which led UCLA for most of the game before losing 57-53, will play Thursday. Freeman is among them. He leads the nation in rebounding. Ali Ali, Greg Tribble and Mikal Dawson join him as starters from that UCLA game.

Akron vs. Creighton live score updates in NCAA first round

The winner of the Akron-Creighton game plays Saturday at a time to be announced in a Midwest Region second-round game against the winner of the No. 6 South Carolina-No. 11 Oregon game. South Carolina plays Oregon at 4 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh.

What channel is Akron vs. Creighton on today? How to watch, stream live

Akron players practice at PPG Paints Arena Wednesday in preparation for the Zips' first-round NCAA Tournament game against Creighton on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

TV channel: TNT

Announcers for the game are Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas, along with reporter Evan Washburn.

Akron vs. Creighton start time, TV info, location

Start time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV info: TNT

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Akron's Greg Tribble (2) laughs with teammate Enrique Freeman (25) during an open practice Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena in preparation for the Zips' first-round NCAA Tournament game against Creighton on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Akron vs. Creighton preview

AKRON: Led by MAC Player of the Year Enrique Freeman, the Zips are a veteran team loaded with seniors who have been through a lot together, including a near upset of UCLA in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Guard Greg Tribble is an elite defender, Ali Ali brings a versatile game, and Sammy Hunter, Nate Johnson and Mikal Dawson can heat up shooting the 3.

CREIGHTON: An Elite Eight team last year, Creighton mixes a high-powered offense and strong defense. It upset No. 1 UConn last month. The trio of Baylor Scheierman, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner all average between 17 and 18 points per game. Steven Ashworth is a fourth double-figure scorer. The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner is three-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. .

Akron vs. Creighton, betting line, spread

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday evening

Spread : Akron +12.5

Over/under: 141.5 points

Moneyline: Akron +625 | Creighton -1000

Akron vs. Creighton prediction, game picks

Akron 65, Creighton 62: Akron's defense-first approach will be tested by Creighton's high-powered offense. Akron wants to keep the game in the 60s, just like the Zips did in the MAC Tournament semifinals and championship game. If they avoid lengthy scoring droughts, and prevent an extended Creighton run, the Zips are looking at their first NCAA Tournament win.

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble (2) celebrates as time winds down with Akron Zips guard Shammah Scott (1) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Akron vs. Creighton injury updates

AKRON: Nate Johnson missed more than a month with a broken hand suffered Jan. 12, but has returned for the past seven games and scored 11 points in MAC title game, his first double-figure scoring game since his return.

CREIGHTON: No injuries to report.

Akron vs. Creighton stats

Akron Zips head coach John Groce has a word with Akron Zips guard Ali Ali (24) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

AKRON (24-10)

PPG: 74.0

PPG allowed: 65.9

FG% 45.6

3PT% : 32.8

KenPom ranking: 117

CREIGHTON (23-9)

PPG: 80.5

PPG allowed: 69.7

FG% 48.6

3PT% : 36.1

KenPom ranking: 11

Creighton guard Trey Alexander shoots over Providence forward Rich Barron and guard Devin Carter (22) during the Big East Tournament, March 14, 2024.

Akron vs. Creightonchampionship odds

Odds according to BetMGM: (use one of the hyperlinks below)

AKRON: +100000

CREIGHTON: +2500

Akron basketball schedule 2023-24

March 5 Loss vs. Eastern Michigan 61-60 March 8 Loss at Western Michigan 90-84 March 14 Won vs. Miami, Ohio 75-63 (MAC Tournament) March 15 Won vs. Ohio 65-62 (MAC Tournament) March 16 Won vs. Kent State 62-61 (MAC Tournament) March 21 Akron vs. Creighton (NCAA Tournament)

Creighton basketball schedule 2023-24

Feb. 25 Loss at St. John's 80-66 Feb. 28 Won vs. Seton Hall 85-64 March 2 Won vs. Marquette 89-75 March 9 Won at Villanova 69-67 March 14 Loss vs. Providence 78-73 (Big East Tournament) March 21 Creighton vs. Akron (NCAA Tournament)

