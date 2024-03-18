Akron basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

The Akron men's basketball team not only returns to the NCAA Tournament this week, but the Zips also get a reasonably short trip for their first-round game.

After getting sent to Portland, Ore., in their last appearance in 2022, the Zips are headed to Pittsburgh for a matchup with Creighton in the Midwest Region. That gives Akron fans roughly just a 2-hour drive to cheer on the Zips as they seek their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Game time at PPG Paints Arena is 1:30 p.m. Here's a look at ticket prices for Akron's first-round matchup:

Akron vs. Creighton tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024 in Pittsburgh

STUBHUB: Starting at $276, as of Monday afternoon.

SEATGEEK: Starting at $378, as of Monday afternoon.

IT'S BRACKET MADNESS: Enter USA TODAY's basketball tournament bracket contests for a chance at $1 million prize

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn't influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akron basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament See the prices