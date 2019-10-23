Akron 2020 ATH Deshawn Jones re-opens his recruitment

The de-commitment wave has yet to hit with any force in the 2020 class, but with senior seasons now finishing up we could see an uptick in prospects and schools changing their minds. Akron East athlete Deshawn Jones, a top 20 athlete in the state of Ohio’s 2020 class, re-opened his recruitment earlier this week after being committed to Cincinnati since June.

My recruitment is 100% open, I am decommitted from the University of Cincinnati, I appreciate the Coaching Staff at UC for giving me an opportunity 🙏🏾 — DJ King 👑 (@KingofBall41) October 22, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

THE LATEST

Jones chose Cincinnati shortly after taking his first official visit of the recruiting process with the Bearcats, citing his appreciation for head coach Luke Fickell and fit in the defense. That relationship persisted into the fall and Jones did not waver on his choice, but earlier this week he found out Cincinnati was not going to be able to sign him in this class. Jones had offers from nearly 20 schools, including six from Power Five Conferences, before committing to Cincinnati. With his recruitment now open, Jones will look to reignite some of those relationships he had prior to the Cincinnati commitment.

IN HIS WORDS

“I am communicating with Indiana and Michigan. I talked to them in the last couple days. Wake Forest (reached out) today, but I still have to get back with them.”

RIVALS’ REACTION

Story continues

Jones is one of the fastest players in this entire 2020 class, and he should have no trouble generating interest from college coaches late in this process. The good news for Jones is that he still has four of his official visits available to use. Indiana and Michigan have both told Jones they were going to check out where they stand and get back with him, so we could see more developments with one or both of those schools in the coming weeks. It appears Wake Forest saw the de-commitment and quickly reached out, and I expect more schools to do likewise in the coming days and weeks. Cornerback is the position most schools project Jones to in college, but his speed is also an asset on offense where he has scored five touchdowns this season for Akron East.