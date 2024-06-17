Akpa-Akpro Could Be Key in Lazio Chase of Hellas Verona Winger

Lazio are still pushing to find an agreement for Tijjani Noslin and could look to include Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro in a possible deal.

The Biancocelesti quickly identified the 24-year-old Dutch winger as one of their top targets entering the summer transfer window and have been in talks with Gialloblu president Maurizio Setti for weeks now, trying to iron out a deal.

New Lazio coach Marco Baroni is ready to kickstart a new project in the Italian capital and is keen to be reunited with Noslin, who scored five goals and provided four assists across 17 matches for Hellas Verona over the last six months.

Corriere dello Sport (via La Lazio Siamo Noi) details how Lazio have offered around €10 million plus add-ons to Hellas Verona for Noslin, and could now look to include Akpa Akpro in that deal.

New Gialloblu coach Paolo Zanetti worked with the Ivorian midfielder at Empoli and would be happy to have him in the squad again. The 31-year-old is considered to be worth around €5-6 million and could be the difference maker in finding a deal.