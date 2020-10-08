Akinola scores, Toronto FC beats Revs to top MLS standings

New England Revolution's Cristian Penilla, left, vies with Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, center, and Laurent Ciman, right, for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto FC won 1-0. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Ayo Akinola scored and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Wednesday night to break a tie with Eastern Conference rival Columbus for the MLS lead.

Akinola, a 20-year-old homegrown, has eight goals in 10 appearances this season. He sprinted onto a through ball and outmuscled defender Andrew Farrell before flicking in a side-netter in the 29th minute.

Toronto (10-2-4) has won four in a row and is unbeaten in its last six games.

New England (5-4-7), which had 60% possession and outshot Toronto 13-6, had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Toronto improved to 3-10-5 against New England.