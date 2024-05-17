Akinmboni loaned to Loudoun United

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Defenseman Matai Akinmboni has been loaned to Loudoun United from DC United and will be available to the team immediately. The 17-year-old defenseman has spent time with both DC United and Loudoun United over the years.

“I’m excited to help have him back. You know, he’s played, I think, 11 or so games for us in the past”, said head coach Ryan Martin. “He’s a great young man with a tremendous future. “

Saturday, Loudoun United will get back on the pitch to take on Monterey Bay FC as Loudoun is still looking for their first win since Saturday April 13th when they beat Memphis 901 FC.

Akinmboni will be available to play Saturday according to Coach Martin, as Loudoun will kick off with Monterey Bay Saturday at 7pm over at Segra FIeld.

