Akinas make their move in Manoa Cup first round

Kihei and Keanu Akina hauled their own golf clubs up and down the slopes of Oahu Country Club on Tuesday. With much of their family at a cheer camp they manage annually at UH-Manoa, the Akina brothers served as their own caddies at the Manoa Cup. While some struggled to find footing, the Akinas, Kahuku natives who moved to Utah eight years ago, stood unfazed, negotiating soft greens and 15 mph winds as they piled up birdies and notched big wins.

The round of 64 results suggested the added work took no toll, each advancing one stride closer to a possible rematch with Josh Hayashida, reigning Manoa Cup champion.

Kihei, named USA Today’s Boys High School Golf Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2023, furthered his return bid to the Manoa Cup match-play championship with a 6-and-4 win over Ross Mitsutani of Hilo. Keanu, who recently wrapped up his college career at BYU and graduated, concluded his matchup with George Fox senior Noah Koshi in 5-and-3 fashion.

“Me and Kihei are pretty competitive, ” Keanu said. “We mostly jokingly talk trash because we don’t play in a ton of the same tournaments. But it would be really cool if we got matched up in the final round this year.”

A lot has happened fast for Kihei. Besides his USA Today honor, he committed to BYU over Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and other top programs in January 2023.

He reportedly fielded six-figure name, image, likeness deals throughout his college recruitment.

But years earlier, Keanu was one of the first to get the scoop on Kihei’s future, and just how brighter it got in the span of two years.

Before Keanu went on his Mormon mission, Kihei played golf rather passively. Keanu returned home from that mission to find a 13-year-old rising star.

Kihei, unbeknownst to Keanu, practiced golf six to eight hours a day in his eldest brother’s absence.

“Kihei has worked so hard to be a good golfer, ” Keanu said. “I remember when I first came home from my mission, he was like 13, and he was on the phone telling me that he’s going to beat me in golf.”

He did. And all that followed confirmed just how much had changed. Keanu said Kihei fixed his once “ugly ” swing and elevated his all-around game.

Top colleges and sponsors took notice, eventually.

Kihei is a signed Nike athlete at age 18.

“I think the main thing that he’s learning and my whole family is learning right now, is who to let into your circle and who to take advice from, ” Keanu said.

“You need to figure out who to trust, and you need to figure out what works for you.”

Hayashida, who bested Kihei in the Manoa Cup final and Keanu in the quarterfinals a year ago, opened his defense with a 3-and-1 victory. Eric Molina, 65, went toe-to-toe with the UH-Manoa junior for nearly all 18 holes.

“The approach is different, ” Hayashida said. “I mean, you know you’ve done it before. You feel comfortable, but also uncomfortable. Everyone’s gunning for you.”

Ultimately, Hayashida birdied the 17th hole to book his ticket to the round of 32.

“Too tough the champ, ” Molina said.

Keanu and Hayashida are on the same side of the bracket and could have a rematch in the semifinals. Kihei lurks on the other side of the draw and could face either his brother or the defending champion for the 115th Manoa Cup.

“(Kihei ) went to the finals, and we both lost to Josh, ” Keanu said. “So I wanted to come back this year and have another chance at it. It’s just, it’s fun to be here with Kihei.”

It may be the last time Keanu has the opportunity to compete alongside his brother as an amateur.

So he’ll cherish the moment, caddie or caddie-less, win or lose. No matter what.

“Sometimes I get emotional talking about Kihei just because I’m so proud of him, ” Keanu said.