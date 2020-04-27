Akili Smith thinks the Los Angeles Chargers should sit Justin Herbert

When the Los Angeles Chargers drafted Justin Herbert sixth overall during the 2020 NFL Draft, Oregon set the record for having the most quarterbacks drafted in the first round in the common draft era with five.

However, Herbert's four predecessors all struggled to make the transition to the NFL. Now, one of them has some advice for the 6'6" kid from Eugene: sit and learn for a year.

On the Brian Noe Show, former Ducks and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Akili Smith gave his thoughts on how Los Angeles should handle developing Herbert to become a starting quarterback in the NFL while relating it to his experience.

I wish I would've had an opportunity to sit the entire first year so I wish they'd do the same thing with Herbert.

Smith knows from experience.

The Cincinnati Bengals took him with the third overall pick of the 1999 NFL Draft and signed him to a seven-year contract worth up to $56 million with a $10.8 million signing bonus following a holdout. As a rookie, he appeared in seven games throwing 805 yards along with just two touchdowns. But, he also threw six interceptions. His sophomore season saw his completion rate plummet from 52.3% to 44.2% en route to 1,253 yards passing, three touchdown passes along with six interceptions and 10 fumbles in 12 games. The Bengals would release him in 2003.

Los Angeles appears to plan for Herbert to sit on the sidelines to begin his career backing up ten-year veteran Tyrod Taylor. ESPN's Adam Schefter said during a Sportscenter appearance Monday that Taylor is the "overwhelming favorite" to start for the Chargers in 2020.

No matter the talent of the quarterback, Smith thinks they should sit their first season and learn as a rookie if the franchise can. He even feels this way about Marcus Mariota, the only Oregon Duck to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

Everybody wanted Marcus [Mariota] to go in and play as a rookie. We're talking about Mariota, the GOAT. 'Ah put him in! He's gotta play! He's gotta play!' No. I don't agree with that and I'm going to stay firm with it.

Mariota showed flashes throughout his professional career, including an impressive sophomore campaign when he threw 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions with a career-best 7.9 yards-per-attempt until a broken leg ended his season. His junior season saw massive regression as he threw 13 touchdowns to 15 interceptions while playing through a hamstring injury. That regression would continue into his fourth season under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel, who ultimately benched Mariota in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

Before being benched, Mariota had a 29-32 record in 61 games as a starter with 13,207 passing yards, 76 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions.

Smith isn't the only former Ducks quarterback to feel that sitting to start his career would benefit Herbert. Hall-of-Famer Dan Fouts recently broke down the largest struggles for young quarterbacks entering the league, but he did say that if Herbert does start right away "he can handle it."

"The biggest thing for any quarterback, and this isn't just Justin, but because of the speed of the game and the athleticism of the defensive players, anticipation is vital," Fouts said. "Your guy is not always going to be wide open. There are a lot of looks and the quarterback has to decipher and anticipate where the receiver is going to be and drop it in there. That's Number One.

"And Number Two is just ball placement for the receiver, so that the receiver doesn't lose momentum trying to make a catch of a ball that's behind him or has to jump for. But these are things that everybody has to deal with at quarterback.

"It comes with experience."

Akili Smith thinks the Los Angeles Chargers should sit Justin Herbert originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest