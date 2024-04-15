Akiera Hawk earns OCA All State honors, multiple locals named All Stars by Class

Apr. 15—The postseason accolades are rolling in for area athletes.

Multiple local basketball players earned All State and All Star by Class honors from the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

Pittsburg's Akeira Hawk was named to the 2024 OCA Small East All State team. She averaged 20.5 points per game in her senior season, leading the Lady Panthers to district and regional championships as well as an area finals appearance.

Hawk was also named a 2024 All Star by Class, alongside four more local girls basketball players. Pittsburg's Aspen Duvall earned honors with an average of 9.5 point per game, Quinton's Haddie Lindley earned hers with an average of 17 points per game, Savanna's Sophia Calistro was also honored, averaging 16.5 points per game, as well as Hartshorne's Alanna Williams with 15.8 points per game.

On the boys side, one local player earned All Star by Class honors.

Stuart's Gabe Clayton was named to the 2024 Small East All Star By Class B team, averaging 15.9 points per game this season.