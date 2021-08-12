Akiem Hicks wants an extension with Bears

The Bears gave defensive tackle Akiem Hicks permission to seek a trade as they looked to improve their cap situation this offseason, but they made other moves and didn’t wind up parting ways with Hicks.

Hicks isn’t in any hurry to leave the team. His agent Drew Rosenhaus has met with the Bears to discuss a contract extension.

“Akiem wants to finish his career with the Bears, if possible,” Rosenhaus said, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Hicks is in the final year of his deal and has a $10.4 million base salary. This will be his sixth season in Chicago and Hicks 222 tackles, 27.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveris since joining the Bears.

