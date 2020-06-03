Akiem Hicks uses Mike Glennon as proof Colin Kaepernick was treated unfairly

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks met with the media Wednesday and offered what may have been the best argument supporting the theory that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick lost his career because of his decision to protest social injustices by taking a knee during the national anthem.

"We signed Mike Glennon," he said.

Yes, the Bears signed Mike Glennon in 2017, less than two months before drafting Mitch Trubsky in the first round. Glennon was inked to a three-year, $45 million deal despite having little starting experience. His tenure in Chicago was short-lived: one season, four starts. That's it.

Kaepernick, meanwhile, hasn't taken a snap since 2016.

Regardless of what side of the Kaepernick debate you're on, Hicks' unfiltered response is hard to ignore.

"You heard that, huh?" Hicks asked. "Yeah, I said that. It was a feeling."

Hicks, like many NFL players and athletes around the country, have done a wonderful and necessary job in recent days expressing their feelings. We need more of it in sports.

