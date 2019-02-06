Akiem Hicks has simple message for Patriots haters after latest Super Bowl win originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Let's face it: Few people outside New England wanted the Patriots to win Super Bowl LIII.

But Akiem Hicks would like to remind us of an old saying: If you don't like something, change it.

That's essentially what the Chicago Bears defensive end tweeted Tuesday night in a message for the Patriots' many detractors.

If you're upset that the Patriots won another Super Bowl. Beat em. Until then all you can do is respect it. — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) February 6, 2019

Hicks' message could be directed at any of the NFL players -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon included -- who weren't pleased to see New England win its third Super Bowl title in five years by knocking off the Los Angeles Rams.

Ight now back to hating NE .... bolt up — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) February 4, 2019

Gotta love it to hate it..... can we please fast forward to next year please? https://t.co/sEBess7X75 — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 3, 2019

Hicks likely respects the Patriots due to first-hand experience: He played 13 games in New England during the 2015 season.

But Hicks' Bears should be among several teams looking to knock Tom Brady and Co. off next year: Chicago won the NFC North with a 12-4 record before losing a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

