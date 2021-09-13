Akiem Hicks, Robert Quinn record Bears’ first sack of the season vs. Rams

The last time Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks played against the Los Angeles Rams, he had a rough game filled with penalties and frustration in a bad loss. It’s safe to say his trip back has been much better for him since so far.

In the second quarter of Sunday night’s game, Hicks, along with outside linebacker Robert Quinn, took down quarterback Matthew Stafford deep in Rams territory for the Bears’ first sack of the season.

The sack halted momentum and helped cause a delay of game on the next play. The Rams would punt, giving the Bears excellent field position where they took advantage of the short field and scored a touchdown near the end of the first half on a run from David Montgomery.

At halftime, the Bears trail the Rams 13-7.