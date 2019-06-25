Akiem Hicks reveals what makes him so good against the run originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Akiem Hicks finally earned the recognition he deserved in 2018 with his first trip to the Pro Bowl, and playing on the NFL's No. 1 defense provided the national attention he should have received in his first two years with the Bears.

He's a solid interior pass rusher, but where he dominates is in run defense, leading the NFL in run stops last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Akiem Hicks @The_Dream99 led all interior defensive linemen with 34 run stops last season



A big reason why the #Bears were the No. 1 run defense (and No. 1 overall) pic.twitter.com/wron7P00Pt



— PFF CHI Bears (@PFF_Bears) March 10, 2019

When Hicks beats an offensive lineman at the line of scrimmage to make a big tackle in the backfield, it's a work of art, and he revealed the secret to those flashy plays on NFL Game Pass.

He broke down the film of a play against the Green Bay Packers where he beats center Corey Linsley because he knew right guard Jordan McCray was going to pull to the left.

"I read it before the snap happens. I know that McCray is going to pull just based off his stance," Hicks said. "I know his stance for every play that he's going to do. I'm going to be at least 75 percent right."

"I know what to look for. I've seen everything."

So think twice before running that play vs. @ChicagoBears DL @the_dream99.



Watch the full episode on NFL Game Pass.

Start your free trial today: https://t.co/dEWc29rFhV pic.twitter.com/VTdoUHrIhd







— NFL (@NFL) June 25, 2019

Hicks looks at how much weight an offensive lineman is putting on his hand, how far apart his legs are and how much bend is in his hips.

"If you do your due-diligence as a defensive lineman and prepare like a professional during the week, you're going to know," Hicks said.

Any little deviation from a normal stance is an indicator to Hicks of what the play is going to be, and that pre-snap knowledge keeps him a step ahead of the blocker in front of him.

