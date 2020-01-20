Akiem Hicks was at the NFC Championship game thinking what every Bears' fan was thinking

Akiem Hicks found himself at the NFC Championship game this weekend, and, like we're all occasionally guilty of, found himself Logging On.

While taking a video of the game's opening kickoff, Hicks was asking the right questions:

The last NFC Championship to be played at Soldier Field was in 2010, a 21-14 loss to Green Bay. Many thought the Bears had a good chance of brining the Halas Trophy back home in 2019, but, you know -- things happen. In fact, four of the Bears' five title game appearances have come at Soldier Field (2-2). Their only road game was a 23-0 loss to San Francisco in 1984. The Bears' NFC Championship history is actually sort of a bummer?

