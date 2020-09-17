Akiem Hicks misses practice with illness; Robert Quinn, Khalil Mack remain limited

The Bears don’t have many injuries on their practice report, but the players on the report are significant.

The team added defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on Thursday. He was a full participant Wednesday but didn’t practice a day later because of an illness.

Pass rushers Robert Quinn and Khalil Mack again had limited practices. Quinn is listed with an ankle injury and Mack has a knee issue.

Quinn did not play the season opener against the Lions, limited or inactive for much of training camp after dealing with a personal issue. Now, he’s trying to work his way back from an ankle injury.

“[He’s] a really good football player that we can’t wait to get back,” outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t believe conditioning will be an issue.”

Mack played 67 of 78 defensive snaps against the Lions, and Hicks saw action on 55. Hicks had the team’s only sack in Week One as the Bears managed only five quarterback hits.

